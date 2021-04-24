Number of people calling adult literacy helpline soars during the pandemic

The number of people availing of a freephone service from the National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA) has soared over the last year.

NALA says it received an additional 1,000 calls in the past 12 months — a 44% increase on the previous year’s total.

The group says that the increase is a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the majority of callers getting in touch in the wake of losing their jobs, or for help understanding information while homeschooling their children.

Other calls the group received related to specific assistance with technology for paying bills or shopping and wanting to use certain apps to communicate with loved ones.

Lockdowns and remote working

NALA says workers with low educational attainment have been acutely impacted by ongoing restrictions, volumes of information, and the digital transition to remote work.

Many who called the service explained their fears that their jobs may have disappeared by the time restrictions are completely lifted.

“A lot of callers during the lockdown rang us as they were reflecting on their own life,” said Jennifer Dowling, NALA freephone operator:

They were suddenly out of work and had more time on their hands. This happened to people in all age groups and they were annoyed and depressed that they were being left behind.

Literacy linked health and wealth

In Ireland, it is estimated that one in six of the adult population aged 18-65 are at or below level one on a five-level literacy scale.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), one in four people are at or below level one for numerical skills, and more than half the adult population (55%) has low digital skills.

People with the lowest skill levels have lesser educational attainment, earn less, are more likely to be unemployed, and report having poorer health.

They are also less likely to vote, trust others, understand health or other important information, and seek support from social services and other organisations.

Unmet literacy skills made pandemic more challenging

"Covid-19 took us all by surprise and many of us felt overwhelmed by it," said Colleen Dube, NALA CEO. "However, for those with unmet literacy and digital needs, it has been an especially difficult time."

"We are committed to reaching and supporting those with the greatest unmet literacy, numeracy and digital needs to reach their potential and fully participate in life and society."

In 2020, 450 people completed 4,882 one-to-one learning sessions with tutors from NALA.

A further 1,965 people learned online through the agency's eLearning website.

Minister highlights NALA's importance

Further education minister Simon Harris highlighted the importance of the service provided by NALA, particularly during the pandemic.

"NALA continued to assist people with key services which has made all the difference to the quality of life for our people during a very tough time," he said.

The minister said the statistic that one in six Irish adults can’t read, or struggle with reading, was not a figure he could live with.

He said next month would see the introduction of Ireland's first national adult literacy strategy, which is currently being prepared by SOLAS — the State agency tasked with building the country's further education and training sector — in consultation with learners, education and training providers, and civil society groups.

"I am determined to see an end to unmet literacy needs, including digital literacy," he said.

"My department will work across government to promote plain English and to support adults with the skills they need to navigate daily life, achieve their ambitions and reach their full potential, in work and at home."