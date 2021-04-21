Pfizer to offer Covid-19 vaccines to family members of Irish staff

Family members of Pfizer staff working in Ireland are to be offered the coronavirus vaccine, the company has confirmed.
A spokesperson stressed that the vaccines are from Pfizer’s own supply and thus will not affect the national supply being delivered as part of the Government’s vaccine rollout plan.
Immediate family and household members will be offered the doses from the middle of next month.
Pfizer's 4,000 Irish staff were informed of the plan earlier this afternoon.
The spokesperson said Pfizer would begin to supply the vaccines in the same way as the national rollout, with over 60s receiving their doses initially.
The plan will then progress to other age categories at a later stage.
The vaccinations will take place on-site at one of Pfizer's five sites in Ireland and all associated costs will be covered by the company.