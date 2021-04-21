Pfizer to offer Covid-19 vaccines to family members of Irish staff

A spokesperson stressed that the vaccines will come from Pfizer’s own supply and thus will not affect the national supply being delivered as part of the Government’s vaccine rollout
Pfizer to offer Covid-19 vaccines to family members of Irish staff

The vaccinations will take place on-site at one of Pfizer's five sites in Ireland and costs involved will be covered by the company. File Picture: AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 21:33
Steven Heaney

Family members of Pfizer staff working in Ireland are to be offered the coronavirus vaccine, the company has confirmed.

A spokesperson stressed that the vaccines are from Pfizer’s own supply and thus will not affect the national supply being delivered as part of the Government’s vaccine rollout plan.

Immediate family and household members will be offered the doses from the middle of next month.

Pfizer's 4,000 Irish staff were informed of the plan earlier this afternoon.

The spokesperson said Pfizer would begin to supply the vaccines in the same way as the national rollout, with over 60s receiving their doses initially.

The plan will then progress to other age categories at a later stage.

The vaccinations will take place on-site at one of Pfizer's five sites in Ireland and all associated costs will be covered by the company.

Read More

Niac to discuss J&J vaccine and extending period between vaccine doses tomorrow

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Apr 22, 2020 Covid-19: Fifteen deaths, 401 new cases confirmed in Ireland
Coronavirus - Wed Sep 02, 2020 Proceeds of crime to be used for new community fund
Ten-year wait for historical abuse redress not acceptable, hears Stormont committee Ten-year wait for historical abuse redress not acceptable, hears Stormont committee
#covid-19coronavirushealthvaccine
Pfizer to offer Covid-19 vaccines to family members of Irish staff

OPW to carry out ‘emergency works’ on Bandon River fish pass by May

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices