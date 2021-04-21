Watch: Trinity fox Sam welcomes cubs 

The fox, known as Sam by Trinity staff and students, has been living in the grounds of the TCD campus for the past year and was recently spotted with a male fox known as Prince.
Watch: Trinity fox Sam welcomes cubs 

Sam the Trinity fox has welcomed cubs Picture: Michael Gilna / Trinity College Dublin

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 15:08
Nicole Glennon

A year after being found on the street emaciated and mange-ridden, Trinity College Dublin’s resident fox is now a bashful mother-of-five.

The fox, known as Sam by Trinity staff and students, has been living in the grounds of the TCD campus for the past year and was recently spotted with a male fox known as Prince.

Sam has now delivered five cubs in the provost’s garden under the prefabs on the university campus.

Announcing the news, TCD asked that the college community respect Sam and her family's privacy for their welfare and to always observe without disturbing.

College staff and students have been leaving food out for Sam and her little ones, while Prince is no deadbeat daddy, having been spotted bringing back dead pigeons and magpies to the den.

Read More

Cork’s northside gets a Groovee new Grove as hundreds of native Irish trees planted

More in this section

John Hume death Johnson must be more ‘active, engaged and interested’ in NI disorder, says MP
Black market in hair and beauty services has 'prospered' since Covid-19 Black market in hair and beauty services has 'prospered' since Covid-19
FILE PHOTO Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty claims that records obtained under Freedom of Information show that in 2019, then Taoisea Varadkar 'worried' about people refusing Covid-19 jab 
Northern Ireland's Economy Minister Diane Dodds

DUP minister attends north-south meeting after two no-shows

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices