Watch: Trinity fox Sam welcomes cubs 

A year after being found on the street emaciated and mange-ridden, Trinity College Dublin’s resident fox is now a bashful mother-of-five.
The fox, known as Sam by Trinity staff and students, has been living in the grounds of the TCD campus for the past year and was recently spotted with a male fox known as Prince.
Sam has now delivered five cubs in the provost’s garden under the prefabs on the university campus.
Exciting news we've all been waiting on... the fox cubs have arrived, five we think. Congrats #TrinityFox🦊 Sam & Prince 🎉🥳🎊. Huge thank you to student, Michael Gilna for sharing this amazing video with us.
Announcing the news, TCD asked that the college community respect Sam and her family's privacy for their welfare and to always observe without disturbing.
College staff and students have been leaving food out for Sam and her little ones, while Prince is no deadbeat daddy, having been spotted bringing back dead pigeons and magpies to the den.