Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital falls to six-month low

Numbers in ICU are at their lowest levels since December 
Commenting on Twitter, HSE director general Paul Reid said the most important target of the vaccination programme is reducing sickness, hospitalisations, ICU & mortality.

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 12:00
Nicole Glennon

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has fallen to a six-month low, while numbers in ICU have also fallen to a four-month low.

179 people with the virus are receiving treatment this morning, the lowest number since October 8 when 171 patients were in the hospital with the virus.

There were 46 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units last night, of whom 28 were receiving ventilation care.

This is the fewest number of people with Covid-19 in ICU since 31 December, when 42 patients were in ICU with the virus.

Commenting on Twitter, HSE director general Paul Reid said "the most important target of the vaccination programme is reducing sickness, hospitalisations, ICU & mortality."

"Thankfully our #COVID19 hospitalisations are now down to 179 from a peak of over 2,000 & ICU down to 46."

Minister for Health Stephen Donnely has said 140,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the State last week.

The new figures come as Pfizer and BioNTeach announce they are to supply an additional 100m doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to Europe this year.

This brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the EU to 600m.

Under the EU vaccination scheme, Ireland would be entitled to over one million of the additional vaccines secured today.

