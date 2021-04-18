Fundraiser set up in tribute to murdered Dublin woman raises €30k in eight hours

A Gofundme page in tribute to murdered mother-of-two Jennie Poole has already raised more than €25,000, with many in the Dublin suburb of Finglas paying emotional tribute since news of her death emerged on Saturday evening.

The 24-year-old was attacked and stabbed at her apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, at around 2pm on Saturday.

She was rushed to Connolly Hospital but died a short time later.

A man, known to her, was later arrested and was being detained for questioning in Finglas Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Ms Poole was mother to two children, a girl and a boy, and it's believed one of the children may have been in the apartment when she was attacked.

It's understood neighbours at the complex heard shouting and screaming from the apartment on Saturday afternoon.

The shocking death of the young woman has hit the local community hard. A Gofundme page set up over the weekend had raised almost €26,000 by 4pm on Sunday.

Those behind the initiative described Jennie as being "tragically and suddenly taken from the world", "leaving behind her Mam, Dad, brothers, sister, family and her two precious babies.

"Jennie was a fun, loving, happy and hard-working 24-year-old mother who lived for her babies.

"We are fundraising for the sudden cost of her funeral and anything extra will go to supporting her babies.

The news of the tragic passing of Jennie was a major shock to our community and we hope everyone can pull together to show the support and how much she was loved and try to ease this burden on the family.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Keith Connolly said Ms Poole, who was originally from the Ballygall area, came from a "lovely family" and that there had been "shock and horror in the community" over her violent death.

He revealed that Jennie had emailed him just last Wednesday about public lighting on the route she used for running and said the level of the response to the fundraising appeal showed the community was rallying around the family.

Erin's Isle, the Finglas GAA club for whom Jennie had played, posted a message of condolence on its Facebook page on Sunday.

"Everyone at the club is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing of Jennie," it said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to all of the Poole family and those closest, especially her two young children, friends and everyone who played with Jennie throughout her time with Erin’s Isle.

"She will be remembered so fondly by us all and may she rest in peace."

Dublin Camogie also paid tribute, posting a photograph on its Facebook page of Jennie and her sister, Claire, after Erin's Isle had won the Dublin Camogie Shield.

"Jennie a member of Erin’s Isle Camogie will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. May she rest in peace," it said.

Anyone who has any information on the incident has been asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The GoFundMe for Ms Poole can be found here