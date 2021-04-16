Driver ejected from taxi on motorway after hijacking by passengers

Two men are being questioned in connection with the hijacking of a taxi in Galway last night.
The alarm was raised shortly before midnight on Thursday, when Gardaí received a report that two male passengers in a taxi had attacked the driver and stole his vehicle.
The driver was ejected from the car on the M18 motorway.
Gardaí observed the car on the outskirts of the city in Claregalway.
A managed containment operation was put in place with assistance from the regional support unit.
The car was brought to a stop in Bothar na dTreabh.
The two men, one in his mid-20s and the other in his early-30s, fled on foot but were subsequently arrested.
The pair are currently detained at North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.