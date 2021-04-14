Now is the ideal time to rethink Leaving Cert, says Foley

The Covid-19 crisis has created an opportunity to reflect on the senior cycle and take the Leaving Certificate “forward into the 21st century”, Education Minister Norma Foley has said.

Ms Foley was speaking as part of a roundtable discussion at the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) annual conference.

Ms Foley said the education sector had learned a lot over the past year and that it would be a “wasted opportunity” if it did not draw on those lessons, particularly for senior cycle.

“What we really need to examine now is how flexible are these particular courses that are already in existence, how well do they really meet the individual needs of students,” Ms Foley said.

I am very conscious that we will always be aware of the fact that no one system will meet the needs of every student, but bearing that in mind, it would be important then that we would have a variety of options for students.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is finalising an “extensive review” of the senior cycle, which looks at transition year, Leaving Certificate Applied, Leaving Certificate Vocational Project, and the established Leaving Certificate.

The minister said the review will afford the sector an opportunity to look at “all aspects” of the Leaving Certificate, which could serve as a “very valuable catalyst” to stimulate further discussion, deliberation, and debate as to how to go forward in this regard.

Ms Foley acknowledged that the Junior Certificate had undergone significant changes, and that it was now time to see how that was being matched at senior cycle.

There is an incredible allegiance to the Leaving Certificate, possibly because it’s the system we know best. That doesn’t mean to say we can’t move forward with a new system, and new opportunities and new options for students.

“We need to see that we don’t have just a Leaving Certificate exam that dominates the entire senior cycle experience for students. I think that is perhaps where we are at at this point. For the senior cycle, everything seems to be invested on the final exam."

She added: "I think that brings with it considerable stresses, considerable challenges for students, and so we have an ideal opportunity to now … to look at a variety of pathways for students.”