Growing up in lockdown
In the Irish Examiner Growing Up in Lockdown survey, we asked children and young people to tell us what life has been like for them during the Covid 19 pandemic. Their answers give us a glimpse into how they navigated a strange and difficult year and what they think the future holds.
Cover illustration: Jane Madden, 14, Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh
looking at the Covid-19 pandemic through the eyes of a child can be a baffling and frightening experience but one that brings unexpected perks such as deeper connections with family or the chance to spend more time doing the things they love.
In the Irish Examiner’s Growing Up in Lockdown survey, we asked children and young people from five to 18 years old to tell us what they liked and disliked about the pandemic.
A number of common themes sprung up throughout the survey - Family, Appreciation, Anxiety & Loss, Creativity, Remote Learning and Friendship. As we sifted through their responses, we were so impressed and moved by how our young people are navigating this strangest year, and we are honoured to publish their honest insights. We hope you too enjoy this snapshot of what it's been like to grow up in lockdown.
With special thanks to all the students who took part in the Growing Up in Lockdown survey and in particular the teachers and students of Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh and Midleton Educate Together Primary School.
FAMILY
many of the young people who took part in the Irish Examiner’s Growing Up In Lockdown survey felt they had forged more meaningful relationships with their family over the past year, and saw this as a silver lining of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since the very beginning of lockdown, my parents have been working from home. It was certainly strange seeing them working at the kitchen table, but as time passed, I have gotten more used to it. Personally, I like the idea of having them at home. It’s really nice being able to socialise with them more regularly and ask them for advice when I need it.
I have grown up a great deal since the beginning of the pandemic and therefore my relationships with them have matured
Fionnán, 17
We don't talk as much as we used to.
Erin, 13
We have more fun and more fights!
Brian, 13
Thirteen year old Emma is spending lots of time with her sister Aoife.
“We do lots of fun things together and we are always laughing,” she told us.
One [parent] is working from home. I think it's good because I am too concerned that they could pick up Covid.
Charlie, 17
icon
Even though my mom works remotely, she is more busy than she used to be and I don't talk to her as much as I did before lockdown although we are still close.
Madison, 13
icon
One striking aspect of the survey was the fact that so many respondents were concerned about their parents’ catching Covid-19 while working outside of the home.
“My Dad works in retail so he has to travel to plenty of shops all over the country. I get worried about him because he is constantly in shops and busy areas,” said Anna, 17.
Brian Gleeson 13 from Tipperary with his family.
Both of my parents work in factories outside the home. My mom works nights and I used to only see her in the morning or on the weekends and now I can see her during the day which I am very happy about.
Lauren, 14
icon
My little brother is six years old, and he's very imaginative. On a Friday evening, he summons his three big sisters into his "cinema", to watch a movie. He makes little snack bowls and holds a flashlight in his hand to really enhance the illusion of a real-life cinema.
Jennifer, 16
icon
I think my family relationships have gotten a lot better because being stuck in a house with them gives me plenty of time to bond and play games with them.
Mark, 14
icon
I feel like I have never been as close to my parents than as close as I am to them this year. I like how I get to see them more often but some days I would definitely prefer to have different company. It would be nice to take a break from seeing them every hour of the day.
I feel like I know my parents better now and I think they know me better now too.
Zoe, 16
“I feel lonely for my grandparents in particular as I cannot meet them as much and we are really afraid for their health,” explained Jennifer,13.
Despite her sadness, she was optimistic about seeing her grandparents in the near future.
“They should be getting their vaccines soon and I am really looking forward to meeting them more in the months ahead.”
FRIENDSHIP
it was so interesting - and very touching at times - to hear how our respondents navigated lockdown with their friends. Travel limits and school closures dramatically reduced the time spent in close friends’ company, and that contact was keenly missed. However, technology also stepped up, and helped many respondents maintain contact and a sense of fun with their friends.
The enforced separation also led some to focus on how much their friendships mean to them, and how deeply they appr16, remarked: “I am grateful for my friends having gotten me through this lockdown.”
Saoirse Birreck 17 from Limerick. School - Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh talking to her friends via Zoom
I haven't seen most of my friends in over a year and everyone expects me to be fine.
Olly, 14
icon
My friends and I have group calls and we spend hours chatting and laughing .
Aoife, 17
icon
I miss seeing my friends. Before lockdown I saw them every day in school and then on weekends as well. And I wish I appreciated seeing them more. What is especially hard is that both my closest friends live well outside my 5km. Lockdown has been isolating.
Anna, 17
icon
I do have a new-found appreciation for my friends because I miss being able to spend time with them... I value my friendships a lot more than I did before.
Lucy, 17
icon
A strong theme, especially among older kids, is that tech helped them keep their friendships going. We heard about virtual chats over Zoom and Facetime, and group online-gaming using Roblox and Discord.
I have a lot more screen time, because I use my phone to keep in contact with the friends I can't see. For fun, I Zoom my friends or go out in my estate with my bubble
Leah, 14
icon
I have gotten closer with many people and I've also lost touch with some. Lockdown really highlighted who's there for you through tough times and who isn't.
Chloe, 17
icon
There were comments too that some kids were playing a lot more with other children living on their road, since lockdown kept everyone more local and neighbours began to form ‘bubbles’.
icon
Lots of my friends I have lost touch with and I feel sad about that but the thing with young children is 20 minutes back with each other, they are running around like they never left each other! It's really funny but it's nice!
I have a couple of friends that I do zooms with a lot and I'm really glad that I can talk to those people
Ciara, 11
icon
Friendships are better. We cycle together and play Roblox together a lot.
Kate, 11
icon
My friendships have barely changed since lockdown begun, the only difference is that we have no news to talk of so we barely contact each other.
Tadhg, 14
icon
I still have the same group of friends. But, back in April I made a second group of friends on an online game who all have the same interests as me which is listening to Ariana Grande's music. They are all from America so it's nice hearing from them how their lockdown is going in a different country.
Emma, 14
icon
My school friends and I don’t talk every day, but when we go back to school, we’ll pick up exactly where we left off like nothing happened. When we went the back to school last September, we noticed how different everyone was after five months, then we just talked.
Caoilinn, 11
icon
Some of my friendships have really changed, I don’t really talk to my friends anymore because FaceTime is really awkward and it’s just not the same.
Roisin, 14
icon
Am closer to my friend Amy. She lives across the road. My friendship with (some) from school slipped away. I'm hoping to build it back up.
Laura, 8
icon
APPRECIATION
astriking element to come through in the Growing Up In Ireland survey was a heightened appreciation for family, friends and “the little things”. We were struck too by some comments that told us kids were liking the slower pace of life, and a calmer schedule of activities.
Lockdown has put a lot into perspective for me. I've had the time to reflect and to reassess my lifestyle. I've quit social media, and I've gained more understanding of who matters to me. Time away from people, and time being closer to my family have motivated me to pursue my goals. Lockdown has taught me that things can change at any moment, and that I should learn to embrace every moment of life.
Jennifer, 16
icon
The free time is absolutely wonderful. I have way more time to catch up series or movies, improving and taking up new hobbies and being able to talk with my family more. I’ve learned to appreciate the simpler things in my life and to focus on myself.
Saoirse, 17
icon
The thing I enjoyed most about lockdown was the extra time that I had to do things that I never would have had time to do before . I am usually always very busy coming and going from school and extra curricular activities so it was very different to actually have time to focus on other things. I like being able to relax and not have any places to be or responsibilities .
Aoife, 17
icon
I like having been able to learn new skills. I also like having been able to spend more time with my brothers and sister and getting learn more about their interests. I like having the opportunity to spend more time on my school work and having been able to spend more time on my hobbies.
Sadhbh, 14
icon
And of course, lockdown also allowed a benefit first thing every day - sleep-ins.
One of our youngest respondents, 10-year-old Kaya, put it succinctly when asked what she liked most about lockdown: "Spending time with family, no early starts."
The one good thing that has come out of this pandemic (for me anyway) has been my appreciation for small things. Before the lockdown, I took meeting up with my friends for granted. I would meet up with them every day at school, go on a cycle after school, or play a game of soccer at a pitch. Now that all of that has been stopped, it's given me a chance to think about how easy everything was before this pandemic. I now know that I will never take it for granted again.
Darragh, 14
icon
Spending time with family, no early starts.
Kaya, 10
icon
My favourite thing about being in lockdown is being stress free.
Mark, 14
icon
Pat Fitzpatrick with his daughter Freda and son Joe at their home in Turners Cross, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Since we have a more flexible school day and no where to go, it gives me the opportunity to get more done than I would if we weren’t in lockdown
Áine, 17
icon
Lockdown offers a reprieve from the usual hurried pace of life. It’s given me the time to start thinking about things a lot more deeply. Mornings are a lot less stressful and the extra lie-in online classes afford me is much appreciated.
Aoibheann, 17
icon
I enjoyed being able to have more quality time with my family. Life was quite hectic with school, my parents working, after school activities etc so going into lockdown forced us all to slow down and appreciate the little things in life again.
Holly, 14
icon
EDUCATION
undoubtedly one of the biggest changes to children’s lives in the pandemic has been the shift to online learning. This has proved to be a significant challenge and has left many students feeling anxious about their progress.
icon
I have to spend 7 hours a day on the computer for school. I’m sick of these idiots on the radio who think that online school is nothing and we should take away a week from summer holidays. Online school is just as much work.
Daniel, 13
icon
I find it so draining looking at a tiny screen all day trying to learn...It does not feel normal to me.
I feel very behind in my classes. As a 5th year I am feeling stressed about my future and my leaving cert in 2022. I find it so difficult to study at home because I cannot focus in the room I'm in.
Alice, 18
icon
I learned that I love Irish because we still need to learn Irish, but my talent is maths... I’m mostly ahead with maths since that's my talent. Once I completed a page in a few seconds!
Alice, 8
icon
Not really, it is sometimes hard to see someone's facial expression behind a mask though, so you can't tell what mood the teacher's in.
I prefer learning from the classroom as there's less distractions.
John, 17
icon
However, lockdown was a relief for some students, including one 16-year-old who said: “School was getting a bit stressful because we were doing the mock exams for the junior cert. I was getting headaches and stress pains almost every day with the amount of homework I was getting and worrying about the amount of things I still had to learn. Lockdown put a stop to that.”
icon
I feel I am ahead in my lessons because I can do them at my own pace and I don't have to waste an hour in the travel to and from school.
Kate, 17
icon
icon
Shay, 10
icon
icon
Maja, 12
icon
Daniel Plaice 13 from Cork. School - Gaelcholáiste Choilm
I believe in this pandemic my school grades have gone up. I have gotten better at working on my work at home with no distractions. I find doing school at home is easier...online learning has made my life a bit easier from not having to talk to new people.
Fiona, 14
icon
Online school is mentally draining. It seems like school has become my whole life and people tell me that it's life but I want to be out learning new things but school is consuming me and there's nothing I can do. I feel very behind. It seems like everyone sees me as my grades. If I do badly I won't have a future and this online school does not help at all with learning.
Olly, 14
icon
A large cohort of respondents felt that they are falling behind in their studies and this led to some anxiety about how they would adjust to life back in the classroom. But for others, going back to school will make it much easier to concentrate throughout the day.
“Online learning has made it more difficult because it's harder to focus,” said 14-year-old Sarah.
icon
Ewan, 17
icon
icon
It is much harder to do work with many distractions at home and not being in the classroom setting.
I feel like I can talk to my teachers a lot more when I am struggling.
Meabh, 17
icon
icon
Saoirse, 17
icon
icon
Mary, 16
icon
CREATIVITY
we were really impressed by the creativity shown in responses to our Growing Up In Ireland survey. Many of our respondents have been writing, reading, baking, exercising, filming and playing music to fill the time at home. Some have reconnected with old hobbies, and others are having fun with new ones.
icon
I really enjoy baking and have built up a nice selection of my favourite recipes which don't last long in our house. I even made a big birthday cake for my sister's 10th birthday recently and I was delighted with that! I can now do the laundry too and try to help my Mom with that at weekends.
Jennifer, 13
icon
icon
Ruairi, 5
icon
icon
Darragh, 14
icon
Some of those who took part are doing more exercise in lockdown, and some less. Sofia, 11 “usually goes to tae kwon do three times a week and walks the dog every day, but now I only walk". Brian, 13 is doing “way more” exercise however - he’s running every day and doing some weights too.
icon
I use my imagination a lot. I like sending messages and jokes back and forth with family and friends.
Aidan, 8
icon
icon
Sofia, 11
icon
icon
Katie, 11
icon
icon
Caoilinn, 11
icon
Katie Dwane 11 from Cork. School - Scoil Mhuire Junior School Cork
icon
Lucy, 17
icon
icon
Lauren, 14
icon
Saoirse, 12, is doing more exercise in lockdown - three runs a week and lots more exercises “as my camogie club and county development squad have given us an exercise plan to follow”.
Áine, 17, tells us she has started “home-based workouts” during lockdown and added: “I enjoy going on walks a lot more now.”
icon
Aoibheann, 17
icon
icon
Mary, 16
icon
ANXIETY AND LOSS
the death of family members, concern about the welfare of loved ones, anxiety over what a post-pandemic world will look like and sadness about loss of contact with friends and extended family are just some of the issues young people are dealing with due to Covid-19.
A number of respondents to our survey spoke of their sorrow at the death of a grandparent during the year.
“I was absolutely devastated when I heard that my Grandad had passed away due to Covid-19. I had only seen him a few times through a window as the nursing home he lived in was in a very strict lockdown since March 2020,” stated 12 year old Cassie.
Yes. I worry about people dying from Covid and the number of cases getting out of control.
I worry about who is helping the homeless now.
Aidan, 8
icon
I worry about falling behind in school because I do not understand some things. I also worry about drifting from my friends.
Aisling, 13
icon
icon
Emma, 13
icon
icon
Alice, 18
icon
Being separated from friends is a source of anxiety and while a lot of young people are in contact with friends online, there is a consensus that it’s just not the same.
“I desperately miss the social aspect of life due to lockdown. Not being able to go out with my friends is awful. I hate it,” explained Chole, 17.
icon
I try to relax myself and I try to believe that everything will be okay because everything will be okay soon. We just have to be patient and stay positive!
Ciara, 11
icon
icon
AL, 16
icon
icon
Adam, 16
icon
Many children said that their sleep patterns had changed since the beginning of the pandemic.
On a positive note, there is clearly an increased awareness about mental health issues among respondents and many have actively put coping mechanisms in place to deal with anxiety.
“My favourite thing to do when I’m anxious is to play the piano because it requires all of my concentration and calms me down,” Lucy, 17, said.
The last word goes to eight-year Kate who, when asked how she deals with anxiety, replied: “I go to my room and talk to my pink bunny about it.”
I ask my Mum and Dad questions about this every day. 'What will happen and who will get (mind) me if you die?
Ruairi, 5
icon
icon
Roisin, 14
icon
icon
Daragh, 10
icon
LETTERS
Learning things about myself that I never knew
Dear Past Self,
There are many things I wish you knew. It’s funny to think that only a year ago I was in your position; I barely knew what a pandemic was, Corona was just a brand of mexican beer to me, and self-isolation was something that I thought only astronauts did. But then things changed. I want you to be ready and therefore I have decided to write you this letter to better prepare you for what’s about to happen.
Fionnán, 17
The good and bad
My life during lockdown was both good and bad.
The good thing about being in lockdown was that I could spend quality time with my family every day. We could go on walks and we could play games like football, Gaelic and basketball.
Another good thing about lockdown is that I can wear my own comfy warm clothes instead of wearing the dreaded school uniforms.
Vernon, 16
Optimism has given way to despair
If you asked me, in December 2019, to guess what would happen over the next year, I can guarantee you I would not have gotten a single thing right. I was due to take the Junior Cert exams in June, go on holiday abroad in August, and overall enjoy another very average year.
As we all know, a certain little thing intervened and none of those happened. Schools closed down and lockdown began in March, lasting well through the rest of the school year.
Leon, 16
Ways to look at life
Covid-19, by its very nature, is a disruptive force. It demands revelations on both a personal and societal level. While growing up under lockdown, this has had a profound effect on my developing identity.
I chose three keywords to characterise the lockdown. These being uncertainty, reflection, and empathy. According to research conducted by University College London, uncertainty can cause more stress than inevitable pain. Covid-19 is a perfect exemplar of this. As the days blend into one another, a festering doubt lingers with me. I am stricken with an invisible adversary whose onslaught bears no deadline. The lack of control over my life is unsettling.
Aoibheann, 17
Personal Reflection
I remember the first lockdown was only going to be ‘a two-week break’ which we all know ended up being several months.
At first I thought it was a blessing getting off school but I soon realised that listening to teachers talk at you through a screen just isn’t the same as being in school, in a classroom interacting with your friends.
From March to May last year is only a blur in my memory, I would wake up every day and sit at my desk attending classes and doing assignments, get something to eat, go outside for a bit and go back to sleep. This was the lockdown formula.
Aod, 16
Positive Thinking
I guess that lockdown hasnʼt really been that bad. Apart from being stuck inside and not being able to see my friends, it hasnʼt been too awful. Iʼve been able to spend more time at home with my family and Iʼve had more time to spend doing the things that I love. Iʼve been able to cook new recipes and read more books. For me, lockdown hasnʼt been a complete disaster.
Katie, 17
