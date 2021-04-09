Growing up in lockdown

Leon, 16

If you asked me, in December 2019, to guess what would happen over the next year, I can guarantee you I would not have gotten a single thing right.



I was due to take the Junior Cert exams in June, go on holiday abroad in August, and overall enjoy another very average year.



As we all know, a certain little thing intervened and none of those happened. Schools closed down and lockdown began in March, lasting well through the rest of the school year.



At the time I joked about it, glad that I didn’t need to go through the stress of counting the dreadful days until the examinations started, and later the wait for my results.



Instead we got predicted grades, based on our mock exam results and other, in-school tests — for me, truly a blessing.



That was the first lockdown. Thankfully, schools reopened in September, and all was well until Christmas when the entire country decided to pretend Christmas spirit made you immune to disease, and plunged us into another one.



The first lockdown wasn’t too bad. The status quo was still an interesting novelty, one worth discussing, speculating and joking about all the time. But by this lockdown, it has gotten very, very, old.



Optimism has given way to despair, to the realisation that most people are stupid, selfish brutes who care about nobody other than themselves and are incapable of following simple instructions for the simple reason that they couldn’t be bothered to unless threatened with the iron fist of the law.



Eagerness to grow up and see the exciting future has given way to an overwhelming fear of what dire times are to come, fear of the environmental and economic collapse that lies further down the road. Hopefulness that change for the better awaits has given way to outrage at the sight of how the rich become richer as the average person loses everything. But hey, everything will be just fine, because that’s how it always ends up in the stories, right?



I’m tired of watching the world ready itself for collapse, I can’t even pretend that all is well from the safety and comfort of my home. Everywhere I go on the internet, every day of online school, I am reminded of the pandemic. Everything we do or are told to do is in some way related to this mess, from writing this very piece to being given tips every week on how to cope and having to walk/jog 50 miles this month for PE.



I envy previous Transition Year students because they got a full year of plentiful activities, but, most importantly, because the things they did in school were related to normal, everyday life. I understand that our teachers have honest, good intentions and genuinely wish to keep us sane during these times and I appreciate it, but it is getting very tiring, especially since I do significantly more schoolwork now than when schools were open and have less free time.



I cannot wait to return to school. I cannot wait to get vaccinated and for this pandemic to be over. But I don’t think things will ever be as good as they were.



Since 2008, things have only gotten progressively worse, and I feel that this trend will continue throughout our lives. Our generation is, for lack of a better word, doomed, and this is only the first sign we are old enough to see.





