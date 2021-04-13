Motorcyclist killed after three-vehicle collision in Dublin

A man has been killed in a fatal road traffic collision involving three vehicles this afternoon in Skerries, Co Dublin.

The collision involved a motorcycle and two cars and happened at 4.40pm on the R127 near Milverton in Skerries.

The man, aged in his 60s, was fatally injured during the incident and his body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

The two drivers of the other cars and one passenger and were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí have closed the road and local diversions are in place. Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the R127 between 4pm and 5pm this afternoon and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 802 0510, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.