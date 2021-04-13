Girl, 3, dies after being hit by bus in Tipperary

A three-year-old girl has tragically died after being hit by a bus.

The little girl was knocked down in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary this afternoon.

The tragedy happened at around 4pm in the Castle Heights housing estate.

Although an air ambulance airlifted her to hospital, paramedics were unable to save her life.

Local Sinn Féin councillor David Dunne knows the girl's parents, who are from Ukraine.

“Everyone is deeply, deeply shocked by this tragedy,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to this girl's parents and family.

“I know them and they are lovely, hard-working people and my heart goes out to them.”

He added: “We had all hoped when the air ambulance took her away that she would be saved.

“But unfortunately for the little angel, that hasn’t been the case.”

Her body has been removed to the mortuary in South Tipperary General Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The male bus driver was treated by emergency services at the scene.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the housing estate at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.