HSE cancels AstraZeneca vaccines for remainder of the week

The HSE has released a statement saying all AstraZeneca clinics, except those arranged for certain people over 60, have been cancelled for the rest of this week.

Anyone who is due to attend an AstraZeneca clinic, and is not contacted directly in advance, is advised not to attend, the HSE has said.

The HSE said those due to receive AstraZeneca and are being advised not to attend will have their appointment arranged at a later date.

“Some clinics will be in a position to proceed with the vaccination of patients over the age of 60 this week, in line with the new guidance, and in these cases, individuals will be contacted directly by their vaccination centre to arrange their appointment,” it said.

The HSE says it will continue to consider the revised National Immunisation Advisory Committee’s (Niac) guidance and “will advise further in terms of wider implications for the administration of the vaccination programme in due course.”

Niac said the AstraZeneca vaccine should be limited to those aged 60 and older.

The expert group recommended restrictions after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) warned that rare blood clots have been linked with the jab.

813,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were to be expected by the end of June, playing a key part in the country’s vaccination rollout.

Since the start of February, 233,710 AstraZeneca shots were given, with a 12-week lag to the second dose.

The Department of Health confirmed a further 18 deaths and 358 Covid cases this evening.

The country's total number of Covid-related deaths now stands at 4,803, while there have been 241,684 cases since the outbreak began.

J&J vaccine delay

Johnson & Johnson confirmed earlier today that they are delaying the rollout of their one-dose vaccine in Europe.

The decision comes after US health authorities recommended a “pause” for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to investigate clotting reports.

In a statement, the company said the decision to pause further use of their vaccine was made out of an abundance of caution.

Ireland was due to receive 14,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine this week.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting Chief Medical Officer, was speaking to the Oireachtas Health Committee this afternoon and said that he would engage with the EMA on the vaccine, which has not yet arrived in Ireland.