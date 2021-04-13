18 Covid deaths and 358 new cases confirmed

The latest cases come as the deputy chief medical officer said Nphet is not predicting a fourth wave of the virus but it may occur if restrictions are eased too quickly.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn speaking at a Nphet press conference. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 17:57
Ciarán Sunderland

A further 358 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health today. 

The latest cases come as 18 Covid-related fatalities were identified. 

Of the deaths reported today, seven occurred in April, three occurred in March, three occurred in February, and three occurred in January. 

One death was reported as occurring before January and the date is under investigation.

The median age of the Covid-related fatalities identified today was 85. 

The oldest death confirmed was aged 102 while the youngest was 46.  

This brings the total number of Covid-related deaths to 4,803. 

Today's confirmed cases bring the total number reported since the outbreak began to 241,684. 

A breakdown of today's case data shows: 

  • 163 cases identified today are men and 192 are women 
  • 73% of cases are under 45 years of age 
  • The median age of today's confirmed cases is 31 years old

Dublin reported the most cases today with 166 followed by 39 in Donegal. 

16 cases were identified in Kildare along with 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick, and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties. 

206 people are in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 19 discharged in the past 24 hours and 11 patients admitted.

Of those patients, 48 people are receiving treatment in intensive care (ICU) for a coronavirus infection. 

Three people were discharged from ICU while one person was admitted.

The latest cases confirmed by the Department of Health come as Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said a fourth wave of the coronavirus is not predictable. 

Dr Ronan Glynn told the Oireachtas Health Committee that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was not predicting a fourth wave of Covid-19, but said one could happen if restrictions are eased too quickly.

Dr Glynn also said that the number of patients in intensive care receiving treatment for the coronavirus is at its lowest level since New Year's Day.

 

