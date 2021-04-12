Fewer PUP claims as restrictions ease and construction workers return to sites

A slight fall of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has been reported by the Department of Social Protection as today's easing of restrictions sees the full return of students to education and more construction workers return to sites.

15,776 people closed their PUP claim this week as compared to last week as €125.52m of payments is to be issued tomorrow to the 421,373 continued claimants.

Of those receiving PUP, 48% of those are receiving the maximum rate of €350 this week and these claimants are in addition to the 183,096 people who were on the live register at the end of March.

102,405 people working in the hospitality sector will receive the PUP this week, followed by 67,990 in retail and 50,169 in construction.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people who are receiving PUP this week at 134,417 and is followed by Cork, 42,391 and Galway, 22,774.

At the same time, Dublin had the greatest number of people closing their claims to return to work, 1,478, followed by Cork, 672 and Kildare, 311.

The sectors with the largest number of employees closing their Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims to return to work are Construction, 1,501, Retail, 970, and the hospitality sector, 723.

Some 654 people closed their claims to return to work in manufacturing while 119 closed their claims as they return to work in the Education sector.

Speaking today as the latest PUP figures were published, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said as the restrictions eased more people will be able to close their PUP claim but that a cautious approach is necessary while the vaccination rollout continues

She also cautioned against a scam that involves individuals purporting to be an official of the Department through phone calls in order to access personal information.

The call displays a range of numbers one of which is the Department's helpline number 1890 800 024.

The Department said it is currently not engaged in contacting members of the public through this number.

“Please do not engage with these calls or share any personal information with the callers in question.

“It’s important to stress that Department of Social Protection staff will never ask you for your Personal Public Services number (PPSN) or bank details if they should have reason to call you over the phone,” said Minister Humphreys.

Any person who receives such a call from this number is asked to report it to the Gardaí immediately.