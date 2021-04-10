Woman in serious condition following Donegal crash

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash left a woman hospitalised.

The single-car incident occurred around 8.30am on Saturday morning on the N14 Letterkenny to Lifford road, near Castledooey.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where her injuries have been described as serious.

The road is currently closed for forensic examination and gardaí have put diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.