O&A: What extending the hotel quarantine list means for you

France, Italy, the US, and Canada are among 16 countries that were last night added to the hotel quarantining list by the Government.

The addition will mean that anyone coming from or having transited through the countries in the previous 14 days will have to undergo a stay in a state-designated facility at their own cost.

A number of states, including the world's vaccination leader Israel, will also be taken off the list.

Although Germany had been previously flagged by public health experts, it is not among the countries that will be added to the list as the level of variant is now not deemed to be of concern.

Travellers from Belgium, Luxembourg, Turkey, Kenya and Pakistan will also be required to enter mandatory quarantine.

The decision follows two weeks of argument on the issue among Cabinet members about a range of issues surrounding the system, which has had a bumpy start since becoming active at the end of March.

The latest row comes after a recommendation from the travel expert advisory group in late March. It had recommended that the existing list of 33 be more than doubled, with 43 countries added to it

But now the row seems to be over, let's see where we are.

Why did the Government not take the advice at first?

Because of a number of reservations had around the Cabinet table, most vociferously from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

It is understood that Attorney General Paul Gallagher wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on foot of the recommendation raising concerns over the legality of requiring EU citizens to pay for the 12-day quarantine.

He is also understood to have questioned whether Irish citizens living in the EU could legally be required to pay for re-entry to the country and asked if the legislation underpinning the quarantine was robust enough to withstand a legal challenge.

Mr Coveney is believed to have questioned whether or not the capacity could be found at short notice for passengers.

Much of the focus was on the fact that until now, countries being added to the list did not have sizeable Irish populations - the Wallis and Futuna islands, for example - and adding near neighbours or the US to the list will change the scope of the operation dramatically.

Who was for and who was against adding countries?

While Mr Coveney was the most strident in his objections — he is informed of the recommendations as a matter of course — reservations also came from the Department of Justice and from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who questioned whether there was a "exit strategy" from mandatory hotel quarantine as a policy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin later said he was open to adding EU countries, while Mr Donnelly is understood to have wanted to follow the group's recommendation.

Does the hotel group have capacity for more arrivals?

In short, yes. Tifco has four facilities currently set aside for use by travellers, all in Dublin — the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express in Santry, Clontarf Castle and the Hard Rock Hotel in Dublin City Centre — but only the first two are currently in use. However, the group has number of other facilities that can be used. There are currently 654 rooms available for hotel quarantining, however it is planned to double this in the coming weeks.

What about those countries removed from the list?

Israel, Albania, and St Lucia, are to be removed from the list, however, those currently in mandatory quarantine from these three countries will have to finish out the full period and will not be permitted to leave their hotel accommodation early.

What about home quarantining?

Home quarantining is also to be strengthened. It will now be a legal requirement for all passengers arriving in Ireland to book a Covid-19 test with the HSE on the fifth day after they arrive in the country. This will be in addition to the negative test they have to produce on arrival.