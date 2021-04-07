Northern Ireland report no new deaths and 88 Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, the NI Executive hopes to publish dates for the reopening of hairdressers, beauticians and non-essential retail when it meets next week
Northern Ireland report no new deaths and 88 Covid-19 cases

First Minister Arlene Foster said a timeline to reopen close contact services could be published at the Executive meeting on April 15. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 14:38
Caitlín Griffin

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed no further Covid-19 related deaths with the death toll remaining at 2,121.

According to the NI Department of Health, 88 new cases of Covid-19 have also been reported, bringing the total number of positive cases to 117,821 since the start of the pandemic.

Over the past seven days, 561 individuals have tested positive in Northern Ireland and there are currently 97 people hospitalised with Covid-19 with 12 reported to be in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the NI Executive hopes to publish dates for the reopening of hairdressers, beauticians and non-essential retail when it meets next week.

First Minister Arlene Foster said a timeline to reopen close contact services could be published at the Executive meeting on April 15, which could see the opening of non-essential services reopening as early as April 26.

A number of lockdown restrictions will be eased in NI from April 12, including the reopening of garden centres and car washes, and will see the resumption of contactless click-and-collect for all non-essential retail.

Dates for reopening hairdressers and non-essential retail due next week – Foster

