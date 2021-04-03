Status orange forest fire warning in place over Easter weekend

A status orange forest fire warning has been issued for the weekend by the Department of Agriculture.

The warning comes after weather patterns deemed that a high fire risk exists “in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist”.

The warning is set to be in place until midday on Tuesday.

The Department said: “Current ignition risks appear to be mainly associated with illegal burning of waste in high risk areas with public access.

“There is also an established pattern of risk associated with the Easter Bank Holiday weekend and increased public activity in the countryside generally at this time.”

📍https://t.co/WRuAMFZZjI pic.twitter.com/pLv40kwKeL — Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) April 1, 2021

Forest owners have been told to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire.

“Recent weeks have seen significant fire activity and losses in forestry.

“Fire lines, fire plans, fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready and other relevant contingencies such as insurance, helicopter contracts etc., checked and confirmed.

“The need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated.”

Members of the public have been reminded that the 5km travel restriction under the Covid-19 regulations remains in place.

Anyone visiting a forest or a recreational site within their 5km this weekend is asked to be careful.

Coillte has advised that “all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas until further notice”.

Coillte added: “Landowners are also reminded that under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between 1 March and 31 August.

“Persons engaged in such illegal activity are liable to prosecution and could face fines, imprisonment and penalties to their farm payments.”

According to Met Éireann, temperatures are set to reach 14 degrees today and tomorrow.

Saturday will see a dry and sunny day in most parts, the forecaster has said.

Easter Sunday will be dry over much of the country with the best of the sunshine in the south.