Q&A: What exactly is a vaccine bonus and what does it mean for me?

The Government has signed off on an easing of restrictions as the Taoiseach said late summer would bring a return to a more normal way of living.

But there are some people who won't need to wait to enjoy a little more freedom.

It was announced yesterday that a "vaccine bonus" is in effect. But what exactly does this mean?

We have the answer to all your questions below.

What is a vaccine bonus?

This means that those who have received both vaccine doses can meet with other fully vaccinated people from one other household indoors.

There is no need to wear masks or stay two metres apart in these cases.

When does the bonus come into effect?

This vaccine bonus is already in effect but only those who received their second dose more than two weeks ago are eligible.

Once a person receives their second dose, they must wait two weeks until they can meet other fully vaccinated people indoors.

Unless both you and the person you are meeting have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks, you cannot meet in your home or garden except for essential reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people or as part of a support bubble.

Have any other countries introduced a vaccine bonus?

Israel has introduced a 'green passport' for those who have been fully vaccinated.

This official document is required to gain entry to gyms, restaurants, concerts and sporting events.

The passport doesn't include a photo of the person but does state their national ID number and has a QR code that can be displayed on a smartphone or printed off.

In the US, people who have been fully vaccinated are permitted to meet indoors without face masks or following social distance guidelines.

Like Ireland, a person is not considered to be fully vaccinated against the virus until two weeks after their second jab.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say vaccinated people can meet in the same way with people considered to be low-risk for severe disease - for example, vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy grandchildren.

Where a vaccinated person is indoors in a public area with vaccinated and unvaccinated people, they are still required to wear a mask and social distance.

How have older people reacted to the news of the vaccine bonus?

Alone, the organisation which supports older people, said it wants to work with the Government to formulate a programme that will aid and guide older people in breaking their period of social isolation as the country begins to emerge from Covid-19.

The charity has called for the Government to start developing a re-emergence programme for older people and socially and medically vulnerable groups immediately.

Seán Moynihan, CEO of Alone, said: “It is clear that the pandemic will have detrimental physical and mental health effects on our older people as they have had to drastically change the way they live in order to shield themselves from the virus.

“We must be prepared to listen to their worries and doubts, assess the actions that need to be taken and devise strategies on the best ways to protect these groups.”

Alone has said that older people still have a long road ahead to rebuilding their confidence and reintegrating into society.

Mr Moynihan said that Alone wants a stakeholder group to be established in order to advocate for older adults, throughout and beyond the vaccination process.

"A stakeholder group would help us to address the issues arising as older people and more vulnerable individuals begin to re-emerge into society and as we navigate this ‘new normal’.

"We believe that such a group is essential to provide supports for older people both now and when things begin to return to normality."