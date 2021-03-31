Holidays and visits main reason given by 6,800 arriving into Dublin Airport last week

The number of Irish residents who flew into Dublin Airport increased by nearly 16% last week.

Over 6,800 arrived into the facility - over 900 more than the previous week.

The main reason for their foreign trips was for a holiday or visit.

Sinn Féin's transport spokesman, Darren O'Rourke, says the government needs tougher measures to prevent non-essential travel.

"I think it is reflective of people looking at the Government's response and essentially drawing the conclusion that the Government aren't entirely serious about introducing strict measures at our ports and airports," said Mr O'Rourke.

"That is why I think a clear message would be the introduction of an across the board mandatory hotel quarantine regime for all non-essential travel."

The Travel Expert Advisory Group has recommended 43 countries including the US, Italy, Germany and France be added to the list of 33 countries which require mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival in Ireland.

The recommendation has been sent to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney but no consultation has taken place.

Three people in mandatory hotel quarantine have tested positive for Covid-19 since the system came into effect last week.