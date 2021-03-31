Covid hospital numbers lowest since Christmas Day

The number of people in public hospitals with Covid-19 has dropped to its lowest level since Christmas Day.

There are currently 290 people are receiving treatment in hospital for Covid-19 - a drop of 20 in the past 24 hours.

Of these, 65 people are in intensive care, the lowest number since early January.

It comes as 368 new cases and 14 deaths were confirmed yesterday.

Professor Emer Shelley from the Royal College of Physicians said that while lower hospital numbers are very welcome, people still need to be cautious despite falling hospital admissions.

"The figures reflect the vaccination programme in the oldest age groups but we have to remember that the case numbers are still high.

"More and more now we will be looking at that because while younger people don't get as sick and don't end up in hospital, they can have long-term consequences from getting sick with Covid-19.

"So there is still reason to be very cautious."

Prof Shelley's warning comes as people will be allowed to travel within their own counties in 11 days' time - or 20km from their home if crossing county boundaries.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced yesterday that social meet-ups will also be allowed outdoors with one other household from April 12.

Golf courses, tennis courts and visitor attractions are all set to open from April 26 when the cap on funerals will increase to 25.

Hotels and B&Bs are likely to reopen in June and all-Ireland travel is set to resume in July.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien says residential construction will resume on April 12 after a 13-week shutdown.

"It's a full resumption of home building which will add just short of 14,000 workers to be able to get back on site and complete houses that were near completion and to start new projects," said Mr O'Brien.

"It is a very significant step forward. It's not all of the construction sector, the remainder which would be some commercial will be reviewed towards the end of April with a view to a full reopening of the remaining part of the sector in early May."