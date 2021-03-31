HSE updates vaccinator application guidelines

The HSE has updated guidance for people looking to become vaccinators, following concerns raised this week by healthcare workers.

It comes in the wake of an Irish Examiner story that highlighted the cumbersome process, with complaints raised about the documents required, including where a registered surgeon was asked for her birth cert and Junior Certificate results.

The website now includes a ‘Tips for Application Form Completion’ section, which includes a disclaimer that “not all sections of the application form are mandatory”.

The time-stamped updates also give more detail on which applicants must apply for in-person training.

These positions are for the mass vaccination centres. In Ireland, only registered healthcare workers can apply, including pharmacists, midwives, dentists, physiotherapists, optometrists, and paramedics.

Some groups, including GPs and practice nurses, have already been vaccinating the over-70s.

One pharmacist told the Irish Examiner: “Getting healthcare professionals already trained in the safe administration of vaccines to go through loops and loops of paperwork will make those willing to vaccinate, me for example, refuse due to the length of time it takes.”

A Cork woman said her GP mother had to upload her 40-year-old marriage certificate to certify her identity.

Criticism was also aimed at the age limit of 70, as GPs can work with medical card patients until they are 72.

Self-employed

GPs are self-employed, and complained about needing references, while volunteering is not possible, which frustrated many people.

This contrasts with the NHS in England, which welcomed volunteers, but did also ask for pre-employment checks. It also accepted non-healthcare staff, including airline cabin crew.

A HSE spokeswoman disputed some of the concerns. She said the form did not ask for Junior Certificate results and that birth certificates were not mandatory.

She said applicants should only provide one referee, even though the HSE website still clearly asks for three.

The HSE also disputed the number of documents required, saying some are not needed at the first stage of application.

However, the website says applicants who file all documents will get preference.

A note, sent to applicants with a list of documents, seen by the Irish Examiner, says: “As you are aware there is an urgent requirement for vaccination staff and providing all of this information in your email by return email will really help us make this process as efficient as possible.”

She also said part-time hours were available, with no minimum hours attached. This has not been the experience of many applicants.

Unhappy

A number of people were unhappy with the request for police clearance from countries in which they previously lived.

However, the HSE spokeswoman said this was “for applicants who have lived outside Ireland for more than one year in the last five years” only.

She said 3,372 applications had been received and insisted extending the deadline was a “deliberate recruitment strategy” and not due to a short-fall of applicants.

Further questions sent to the HSE on this were not responded to last night.