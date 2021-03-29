Surgeon asked for Junior Cert results to administer Covid vaccines 

A former surgeon still registered with the Medical Council was asked for her birth certificate and Junior Certificate results when trying to become a Covid-19 vaccinator.

Recruitment company CPL is hiring vaccinators on behalf of the HSE. But despite huge levels of good will towards the programme, the deadline has been extended for the fourth time.

The process has been criticised by medics and nurses for being too time-consuming and they also say part-time hours are not available.

Niamh Power started the applications in mid-February.

Now working in aviation, she was a registrar in orthopaedic surgery until five years ago. She re-registered with the Medical Council when the pandemic hit.

You would think anyone who can handle a needle could do it, but there is really quite a lot of bureaucracy and hoops to be jumped through."

"I think it is putting off a lot of people who are available,” she said.

The first hurdle was gathering the documents. These include:

A copy of registration (with relevant medical body) and qualification;

Proof of police clearance from any country lived in for more than six months;

Garda vetting;

Three work references;

Notarised copy of two types of photographic ID;

Birth certificate;

Notarised statutory declaration;

Verification of service by current and former employers;

HR101 form;

PRD10 Employment Declaration form;

HSE Declaration under Section 51 of Pensions Act 2012;

Pre-placement health assessment form;

Work permit if required;

Exams from Junior Certificate onwards;

Proof of address;

CV;

Marriage certificate or copy of deed poll if your name is different to that on certificates.

Only specific professions, including nurses, pharmacists and dentists can apply.

Ms Power said: “You’re asked for lots of things that are clearly irrelevant. They know you are a registered doctor so to ask for the Junior Cert is pretty basic.”

Her referees were contacted. And three weeks ago, she was sent online modules which took a day to complete, followed by a half-day in-person training course.

“I thought they have got their act together now and it is all happening. And it still hasn’t happened,” Ms Power said.

Why are there so few people volunteering to become vaccinators?



This is why ......



Mountains of paperwork ....



Days of training for GPs who have given vaccines for years ....



Barriers everywhere 😤 https://t.co/0cgc9EalaI pic.twitter.com/XhuFVxNHcV — Maitiu O Tuathail (@DrZeroCraic) March 29, 2021

GP Maitiú Ó Tuathail has already vaccinated over-80s in his day job so he was not expecting the sign-up for the mass vaccination centres to be so complex.

'It is so frustrating'

“It is so frustrating. It’s a bit of an insult as a GP really to have to do training courses. We are flat out at the minute, “ he said.

When he printed his completed form, the wad of paper came to almost 100 pages he said.

“Obviously they need standards, but you could nearly qualify as a doctor faster,” he said.

In Donegal, Dr Ciaran Ó Fearraigh said: “Before we started vaccinating in our own practice we had to do an online training programme with the HSE. So there should be no need at all for GPs or practice nurses to attend more courses.”

Advice to applicants on the form indicates they are being held to the same standards as applicants for permanent HSE jobs. These temporary contracts are offered on a full- or part-time basis, according to the HSE.

However, many applicants posting on social media say they were only offered full-time roles.