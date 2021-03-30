Businesses 'frustrated with the lack of answers'

As the Government announces the easing of current Covid restrictions, some businesses have been left feeling underwhelmed, while others are optimistic about reopening.

Wayne Lloyd, who is the president of the Irish Hairdressing Council and owns a number of hair salons across Cork, said it would be amazing if hairdressers were to reopen in May when a phased reopening of personal services is expected to take place.

However, there is still no firm date as to when he will be allowed to reopen. The salon owner says the restrictions are impacting customers as well as staff.

“I have a regular lady that phones me every Friday when she would normally be coming in for her appointment, and we have a little chat," said Mr Lloyd.

"It is very difficult for our customers as well, we just appreciate that. We are dying to get back to work, but I think it has to be done properly.”

The Government has announced that travel restrictions will ease in mid-April, while visitor attractions such as zoos and open pet farms can reopen towards the end of next month. The full reopening of construction activity is expected in May, along with the phased reopening of non-essential retail and personal services.

However, no timeline was announced for hospitality.

Michael O'Donovan, owner of the Castle Inn, Cork City: 'We just want a map going forward.' Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Michael O’Donovan, owner of the Castle Inn on Cork's South Main St and Cork City chair of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), said the mood among publicans is a depressing one.

People don't see what's going to happen or how that's going to happen, and I think they are fed up.

"Businesses are frustrated with the lack of answers,” said Mr O'Donovan.

He said that publicans are looking for answers on what needs to happen so that they can reopen.

“We weren’t looking for a specific date in today’s announcements, we just want a map going forward, so people can start planning on when they will reopen their business.”

Mr O’Donovan also stressed the importance of the summer trade for pubs, and said that another "lost summer", like the one seen last year, could spell disaster for the industry.

Joan Lucey, who owns Vibes and Scribes bookshop in Cork City, says the news that click and collect will not be brought back this time around is a blow for many, but her business will not be damaged due to the growing popularity of her online store.

“We're selling our supplies, all our books, our jigsaws, and everything online,” said Ms Lucey.

She said that they have seen a boom in the sale of arts and crafts supplies, jigsaws, and other items over the lockdowns. However, she said that they are eagerly waiting for the day they can open the doors once more, which could be as early as May.

Joan Lucey, who owns Vibes and Scribes, Cork City: 'We need to open up again because, you know, we start to need to get back to what we do best.' Picture: David Keane

“We are looking forward to opening again. We can hardly remember what our customers look like, it’s been so long. We need to open up again because, you know, we start to need to get back to what we do best. In the meantime, we just have to respect the rules and get on with things."