Taoiseach announces easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Main points

From April 12

5km travel limit extended county-wide and within 20km radius of home

A partial return to construction beginning with home building

From April 19

GAA senior inter-county teams to be allowed to return to training

High-performing athletes can resume training.

From April 26

Golf and tennis may resume

Two vaccinated people will be allowed to meet indoors

Heritage sites, zoos and other state attractions to reopen

Outdoor non-contact training for under-18s to resume in pods of 15

Funeral attendance to rise to 25

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says "we are now in a position to review" the 5km travel limit.

From April 12, the 5km travel restriction will be lifted and people will be able to travel anywhere within their own county or up to 20km from home.

Groups from two households will also be able to meet in an outdoor setting.

Secondary school classes will return to in-person learning in full.

The phased return of construction, beginning with home building on April 12.

