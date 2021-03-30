Taoiseach announces easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is to address the nation on Tuesday night, telling the public what freedoms they can expect to return from next month.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD speaking to media before a cabinet meeting at Government Buildings, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 17:49
Greg Murphy

Main points 

From April 12 

  • 5km travel limit extended county-wide and within 20km radius of home 
  • A partial return to construction beginning with home building 

From April 19 

  • GAA senior inter-county teams to be allowed to return to training 
  • High-performing athletes can resume training.

From April 26 

  • Golf and tennis may resume 
  • Two vaccinated people will be allowed to meet indoors 
  • Heritage sites, zoos and other state attractions to reopen 
  • Outdoor non-contact training for under-18s to resume in pods of 15 
  • Funeral attendance to rise to 25

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says "we are now in a position to review" the 5km travel limit.

From April 12, the 5km travel restriction will be lifted and people will be able to travel anywhere within their own county or up to 20km from home.

Groups from two households will also be able to meet in an outdoor setting.

Secondary school classes will return to in-person learning in full.

The phased return of construction, beginning with home building on April 12.

From April 19, Mr Martin says GAA senior inter-county teams will be allowed to return to collective inter-county training from April 19.

High-performing athletes can also return to training.

