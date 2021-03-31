Wind energy could lead to creation of 50,000 jobs in Ireland, new report claims

Ireland can achieve a net-zero energy system by 2050 and create more than 50,000 jobs in the process, a new report has found.

Research conducted by MaREI, the SFI Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine, and hosted by University College Cork, on behalf of Wind Energy Ireland, sets out Ireland’s decarbonisation pathway.

The researchers identify three key “no-regrets” options – energy efficiency, electrification, and a faster rollout of more renewables – which they say must be carried out in tandem over the next 30 years.

Barriers to retrofitting homes

It says the barriers to retrofitting homes and using more energy-efficient technologies must be eliminated; electricity, not oil, must become the backbone of the energy system; and renewable energy projects such as wind farms and solar farms must be developed far more quickly.

Currently, energy emissions account for about 62% of greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland and the system is dominated by fossil fuels, particularly oil, with an estimated annual import bill of €5bn.

In 2050, however, wind will provide two-thirds of Ireland’s total energy needs, either directly through energy supply or by generating a large amount of hydrogen for heating, transport, or use in power plants. Wind energy will be supported by “significant volumes” of bioenergy, solar power and battery storage.

Zero-carbon electricity

The report says there is a need to get to zero-carbon electricity "as soon as possible", to allow for the decarbonisation of heat and transport.

"In our view, we need to be at zero-carbon electricity by 2035 at the latest," the researchers said.

More than 50,000 new jobs will be needed to make this a reality to develop wind farms, install heat pumps in homes, retrofit buildings and develop the necessary electricity grid.

The report’s authors calculate that the total annual investment needed to achieve this amounts to about 1.4% of GDP.

However, the researchers said that is the investment and was not analysed on a cost-benefit basis, meaning it does not take things such as the creation of additional jobs into consideration.

The report's key messages acknowledge the journey to net-zero is "very hard", and will require difficult choices, significant investment and the transformation of homes and businesses.

'Blueprint' to a cleaner future

Dr Paul Deane, lead author of the report, said the analysis is a “blueprint” to a cleaner future and demonstrates how indigenous renewable energy delivers benefits beyond climate action.

"What we’ve done is used our computer simulation to see what that future would look like. We’re still able to do all of the stuff we do today. We still drive our cars, our homes still get heated, our economy is still very active and vibrant, but now we’re doing it with much less fossil fuels and with zero emissions," he said.

"Most of our energy infrastructure is not fit for purpose for a low-carbon future. To produce more of your own energy within your own country, you need associated infrastructure."

Dr David Connolly, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland, said the country has the technology, resources, skills and investment needed for this plan.

“But it can only happen with an unprecedented mobilisation across every level of Irish society and a shared commitment to a cleaner, brighter, energy future. Now, today, is the time to act,” he said.