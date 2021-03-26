Green Rebel: Ireland can aspire to export electricity

Offshore wind energy has potential to help Ireland become a net generator of electricity for export, says Cork-based marine services company
Mick Horgan, group CEO with Green Rebel Marine.

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 07:08
Joe Dermody

Ireland has unique advantages to become a net generator of electricity while sustaining thousands of jobs in offshore wind energy generation, says Pearse Flynn, founder of Green Rebel Marine.

Green Rebel Marine was established earlier this year to service the future needs of offshore wind farms. The company has already acquired Crosshaven Boatyard in Co Cork, and the first in a fleet of survey vessels, the 'MV Roman Rebel'. Green Rebel also completed the purchase of a €1.5m DA42 multi-purpose aircraft to conduct aerial surveys off the Irish coast.

Green Rebel has also newly appointed Mick Horgan as group CEO. A master mariner with a wealth of operational, offshore and commercial experience, Mr Horgan spent the first 10 years of his career working with BP and the later 15 years with Chevron, where he has held senior roles in West Africa, London, California, Dubai and Scotland.

Green Rebel founder, Pearse Flynn, said: “We are very excited to have Mick lead our team at Green Rebel. He brings huge international experience to the role. Green Rebel is leading the charge towards sustainable and renewable energy off the Irish coast. This is an industry that will sustain thousands of jobs while transforming Ireland into a net generator of electricity. We are looking forward to growing the company even further this year.” 

Mick Horgan returns home to Crosshaven, having spent 30 years of travel and working abroad. As a teenager he spent his summers sailing at the Royal Cork Yacht Club.

Mr Horgan said: “I feel honoured to have been chosen to fill this role with Green Rebel. When I first read about Green Rebel, I thought to myself, I just have to get that job. Pearse and I share a common goal, which is to make Green Rebel a company most admired for its people, partnerships and performance.

“Our aim is to be the best data acquisition and analysis company which supports offshore site investigation on the planet.” 

Plans for offshore wind farms are at an advanced stage with a number of potential fixed and floating operators examining sites along the coast from Dundalk, Co Louth, to the Cork coast and beyond. Their construction will not only increase Ireland’s ability to produce renewable energy, it will also create an entire new sector dedicated to servicing their operation.

