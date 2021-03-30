UCC professor calls for 'vaccination dividend' to allow people to mix freely

A professor of immunovirology at University College Cork has called for a “vaccination dividend” under which people who have been vaccinated would be allowed to mix freely with others who have received the jab.

Prof Liam Fanning said there were some “simple things” that the public could be allowed to do out of doors, especially in counties with low case numbers.

Highlighting the value of getting vaccinated would be an advantage in swaying those who were uncertain, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“If you can see that people who are vaccinated are moving more freely that will be an incentive.”

He added that there would have to be a risk assessment.

Prof Fanning also pointed out that people who had Covid, recovered and then received “one-shot” of the vaccine had very high levels of immunity.

People who had tested positive for Covid were not always listed, he said, which was a disadvantage as people who had overcome the virus (whether they experienced symptoms or not) had high levels of immunity.

Outdoor activities should be considered he said as people needed to have a dividend for the efforts they had made. Children, in particular, needed it, he said.

“We’re in for a rocky ride if we don’t have a dividend,” he said.

Prof Fanning said that he was particularly concerned about mental health issues if people did not receive a reprieve.

Activities such as tennis and golf and movement within one’s own county should all be considered, he said.

The State’s vaccine rollout has started picking up speed despite glitches in supply and is finally heading towards the 1m doses mark.

Nphet confirmed last night that as of March 26, 786,569 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Some 567,023 people have received their first dose while 219,546 people have got their second.

The HSE has said that 95% of available vaccines are administered within seven days of arrival in Ireland.

The Government is expected to announce details of an easing of restrictions this evening.

However, public health officials have warned against any premature easing of restrictions saying the rate of transmission of Covid-19 remains “too high”.

Micheál Martin poured cold water on suggestions that Ireland could receive surplus vaccines from the UK.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach yesterday poured cold water on suggestions that Ireland could receive surplus vaccines from the UK.

A report in The Sunday Times claimed that Britain could offer as many 3.7 million inoculations to the Republic, in part to help ease lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster backed the proposal on Monday, saying she had raised the issue with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month and will do so again.

But speaking later, Micheál Martin said he had received no official contact from the UK government on the subject.

Mr Martin said: “I spoke to Boris Johnson six weeks ago.

“At that stage he was very clear that you have to vaccinate his people first, prior to vaccinating anybody else, and they’re some distance off that.

“So I think that’s where that is.

“There’s been no contact since then or no indication from any officials at the British government level in terms of offering any vaccines.

“Of course any vaccines that are available, If we require them, of course we will accept them.

“But there has been no offer at this particular point.”

- additional reporting from PA