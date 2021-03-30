Beacon appoints former chair of Arthur Cox to head review after vaccine outrage

Eugene McCague has been asked to 'ascertain all the facts' associated with the operation of the Dublin hospital's vaccination centre
Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 06:54
Neil Michael

The Beacon Hospital board has appointed a former chairman of legal firm Arthur Cox to investigate the provision of vaccines to teachers at the school attended by the children of the hospital's chief executive.

Eugene McCague has been asked to “ascertain all the facts" associated with the operation of the Dublin hospital's vaccination centre.

The private facility said that, when the independent review is complete, "the non-executive members of the Board will consider its findings and will at that time take any necessary actions required".

Following outrage at the decision to give vaccines to staff at the school attended by chief executive Michael Cullen's children, vaccine operations at the private hospital were suspended, with the exception of already scheduled appointments.

The Dublin hospital, which was administering vaccines as part of the State rollout, initially apologised for its decision, claiming it was made under “time pressure”.

In a further apology, the hospital said its board "unreservedly apologises" for the upset caused by the controversy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said what happened at the Beacon Hospital was "unacceptable".

"I've condemned it. It's repugnant something like that would actually happen," Mr Martin said.

