Easing out of lockdown: Focus on 5km limit, construction and sports for kids 

Public health officials have warned against any premature easing of restrictions saying the rate of transmission of Covid-19 remains “too high”.

The Government’s revised plan to be announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin tonight, is expected to see the 5km exercise restriction eased, a limited return of click and collect services for non-essential retail, a further allowance on outdoor meetings, the resumption of some construction and a return to sports training for children.

The remainder of schoolchildren will return to the classroom, a key priority for the Government. However, the easing of restrictions will come on a weekly phased basis, with sources saying that click and collect services are unlikely to return before late April.

R-rate concern

Sources at the briefings said the presentation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) before ministers met, was “grim” and “sobering” with a clear level of concern that the R-rate of reproduction of the virus is still too high.

However, in the first signs of divergence from Nphet since Christmas, one unhappy minister hit back telling the Irish Examiner: “They are getting great caution. We are in the most severe lockdown in Europe.”

Sources said that Nphet, which had earlier yesterday had its own lengthy meeting, laid out a precarious national picture and urged that whatever decisions are made be "cautious". The presentation was described by one source as "fairly grim" with a number of ministers saying that "caution would be the watchword" for the coming weeks.

Following the briefing from Nphet and the HSE, ministers broke and gathered again after 9pm to begin their deliberations.

It is understood that ministers are, however, cognisant of the need to open up the 5km restriction and allow people to interact outdoors.

Concerns were raised, though, at a growing number of people meeting indoors for social reasons.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is understood to have impressed upon the subcommittee that caution in the coming weeks will put Ireland in a good position to ramp up vaccine rollout, particularly with the Johnson & Johnson jab, which only requires one dose and is due to come on stream by the end of April.

Phased re-opening

Under the plan, re-openings of various sectors will occur week to week for the month of April and will be under "constant review", with decisions dependent on the ongoing situation with the virus.

Sources said a major priority for some ministers will be the potential resumption of "click and collect" services for many non-essential shops which have been closed since the new year.

A senior minister said doing so would be "a game-changer" for small businesses across the country.

However, sources said that the Government's options are "limited" and any discussions about full-scale reopening or the return of hospitality will be held in late April or May.

Vaccine rollout

Meanwhile, another Covid-19 death as well as a further 539 new cases of the virus were confirmed last night.

The State’s vaccine rollout has started picking up speed despite glitches in supply and is finally heading towards the 1m doses mark.

Up to Friday 786,569 doses were given, with HSE chief executive Paul Reid confident weekend clinics will have brought this close to 800,000 by Sunday night.

Figures are released with a two-day lag to allow time for all vaccines to be entered into the system.

The target for the first three months of the year had been 1.1m doses but repeated delivery reductions mainly from AstraZeneca have affected this. Moderna also cut its deliveries although to a lesser degree.

A HSE spokeswoman said: “Currently about 95% of available vaccines are administered within seven days of arrival in Ireland.”

AstraZeneca is expected to deliver 100,000 doses this week, according to Paul Reid. Further deliveries are also expected from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.