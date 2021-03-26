Meath distillery is the toast of the global drinks industry

A family-run distillery has become the first in Ireland to win an award for the best new-make whiskey in the world.

Boann in Co Meath is the toast of the drinks industry after scooping the global accolade in the World Whiskies Awards.

The honour — Best New Make and Young Spirit 2021 for its single pot still New Born spirit — comes just weeks after it won six prizes in the national category of the same awards.

Boann Distillery founder Pat Cooney said: "This is very exciting as no other Irish distillery has won best international new make in this competition, which is the top award when it comes to whiskey distillation.

"We have achieved this by merging the old ways of whiskey production in copper pot stills, with cutting edge, 21st-century nano-technology.

Pat Cooney (right) with head distiller Michael Walsh. Picture: Boann Distillery/PA Wire

"It is an incredible achievement for our team that we have produced the best new-make whiskey on the planet."

The awards were streamed online from the World Whiskies Awards offices in Norfolk, England, after a record 1,000 whiskies were entered across 16 categories.

Level five restrictions, however, mean a proper celebration of Boann's achievement is on ice until later in the year.

Drinks trade veteran Mr Cooney said single pot still whiskey is unique to Ireland. Its history can be traced back to the imposition of the malt tax in 1682, when Irish distillers used unmalted barley to outwit excise men.

As a result, it was realised over time that unmalted barley gave the finished whiskey a more rounded and mellow flavour, and this most distinctive style of Irish whiskey was born.

"Over time, other grains were added, mostly oats, wheat and rye," Mr Cooney added.

Boann employs more than 20 people at its €20m plant just outside Drogheda, with plans underway to open a new visitor centre and roll out a new gin, Silks, named in honour of the nearby Bellewstown Races.