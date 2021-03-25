Department sharing information on children with autism is 'worrying', says Tánaiste

The Department of Health has used information from private doctor consultations to build and maintain dossiers on children whose families are involved in legal action against the State
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he could not comment further on the findings of the documentary, which is due to air on Thursday night. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 13:00
Paul Hosford

The compiling of dossiers by the Department of Health on families of children with autism is "worrying", the Tánaiste said.

RTÉ Investigates revealed on Thursday that the department had used information from private doctor consultations to build and maintain dossiers on children whose families are involved in legal action against the State.

The department told the broadcaster, which will air a documentary on the issue on Thursday night, that it was "normal practice", however, Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that while he did not know all of the facts, it "appears to be a serious matter".

"Questions need to be asked and answered but it would not be appropriate to comment further. But I agree that it does appear to be a serious matter."

'Absolutely shocking'

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty asked Mr Varadkar about the issue during Leaders' Questions, saying it was "absolutely shocking". He said  the families had been fighting for access to supports and were treated with suspicion.

Mr Doherty said the existence of the dossiers "highlights a suspicion towards the family which is completely unjustified".

"These dossiers contain detailed personal and medical information, which any right-thinking person would have assumed was covered by doctor/patient confidentiality," he said.

"Instead of assisting families with accessing proper services, what we had was the department playing private investigator, trying to dig up dirt on parents who had already been through the mill. 

"And this information was clearly very sensitive, very intimate and very often completely unrelated to any litigation.

"At the very least, it is invasive and disproportionate. In reality, it's dishonest, it's totally unethical and possibly illegal.

'Monumental breach of trust'

"It represents a monumental breach of trust."

Mr Doherty said the severity of the issue was "unquantifiable" and said the tactic had been used to undermine families.

Mr Doherty said the practice had "clearly been going on for some time" and asked Mr Varadkar if he was aware of the practice while he was taoiseach or minister for health.

Mr Varadkar said he was not and had only become aware of the practice on Thursday morning.

