'Harmful' passage to be removed from children's textbook following complaints by autism group

A passage wishing for a pill to “take autism away” and with a sibling wishing her brother who has autism was a “regular” brother is to to removed from a book being taught to primary school pupils.

Lift Off!, which forms part of the Rainbow English Programme designed for fourth-class students, contains 20 extracts from published children’s literature.

One such extract contains a passage “I wish someone would invent a pill So David’d wake up one morning without autism” and “he’d be a regular brother, like Mellissa has.”

Adam Harris, CEO of AsIam, Ireland's national charity for the autism community, described the passage as “hurtful” and said the organisation has been contacted by “a large number” of people with autism and family members who are deeply upset about the extract.

“Students on the autism spectrum frequently experience bullying and often find school to be stressful,” he said.

“It is vital that autism is discussed in an empowering and positive way in school.”

An extract in the book contains a passage which has upset a large number of people with autism and their family members

Mr Harris said there is “little doubt” that the extracts' depiction of autism could lend itself to “damaging the self-esteem of an autistic student in a class, discouraging them from sharing their experiences or making them feel like a burden on their family or society.”

“It could also lead peers to fear, prejudge or misunderstand their autistic classmates,” he said.

Mr Harris said the group have written to the editor of the publication, CJ Fallon who have indicated the extract will be removed from the textbook.

“I would urge all schools to ensure that the extract in existing versions of the text is not taught."

In addition, as we approach World Autism Month he said he would encourage schools who would like to explore autism in a "rights-based, affirming manner" with students to get in touch with AsIAm and they will be happy to provide previously published awareness materials to support their efforts.

“I think the big learning from all of this must be the importance of the voice of autistic people in the discussion of autism,” he said, adding that they would love to see CJ Fallon replace the extract with a piece from an autistic writer such as Northern Irish author Dara McAnulty.

A spokesperson for the department of education said it has no role in endorsing any material in an educational textbook and that the only requirement from the department, on any resource used in a school, is that it covers the curriculum.

"The curriculum is for all learners regardless of ability, race, religion, socioeconomic background, gender or orientation. It is the aim of the department that every child has access to equitable education and that each learner feels safe and happy in the school environment, at every stage.

"In our increasingly diverse society, it is crucial that students see their own story reflected in their learning, and teachers should be supported in planning and developing quality learning opportunities that are contextualised to the students sitting in their classrooms.

The department is committed to an inclusive education system where those with additional needs are respected, supported, and empowered.

"Communication from students as to their experiences in the classroom are very welcome and help shape the support we can offer to teachers," the statement said.

The spokesperson said the decision on which text a school selects that best supports the curriculum rests within the school itself.

CJ Fallon said the extract was taken from a book called Rules by Cynthia Lord.

"Cynthia’s own son has autism, which encouraged her to write the novel. The novel has won many awards including the Newbery Honour Medal and the Schneider Family Book Award. This second award is for 'the excellence of portrayal of the disability experience in literature for youth."

"We had our team of reviewers assess this extract for us and they felt the extract gave the pupils and teacher the opportunity to discuss autism. As it is a story told by a 12 year old girl, it discusses some of the challenges she faces but also the love and affection she has for her brother."

The publisher confirmed it will remove the extract from the children's textbook as they do not "want to cause any upset or distress."