Covid-19 could lead to backlog of 1m driving lessons, instructors say

The suspension of driver education services due to Covid-19 could result in a backlog of about 1m driving lessons, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Trade union Unite’s Approved Driving Instructor (ADI) branch said there was a need to recruit additional instructors and to resume lessons for essential workers in a bid to reduce a logjam when public health restrictions are eased.

Due to Covid-19, only driving tests for essential workers are operating, which has created a waiting list which continues to grow. Some 98,414 learners are waiting for a driving test, and more than 50,000 people are waiting for a theory test, Unite said.

Learner drivers must complete 12 essential driver training hours prior to sitting their test, with many drivers choosing to undertake additional lessons after the mandatory hours have been completed.

However, these lessons are currently not taking place, with the exception of essential workers, who already have a date for their test.

Build-up of demand

Speaking at the Oireachtas Transport Committee on Thursday, Dominic Brophy, chair of Unite's ADI branch, said this suspension is resulting in a build-up of demand for lessons.

“If there’s over 50,000 people waiting to get onto the theory test, if you multiply that by the compulsory 12 lessons, we’re talking about 600,000 lessons being released into the system there,” Mr Brophy said.

“When you talk about 90,000 people waiting for a test, which would require on average 10 lessons, we’re getting close to a million lessons there.

"Take into consideration the amount of driving instructors into the country and the amount of customers we already have on our books pre-Covid. We need more driving instructors.”

There are currently 1,761 approved driving instructors registered with the Road Safety Authority, a decrease on the record 2,000 registered in 2011, he added.

In a bid to alleviate pressure on the system, Unite has called for the resumption of lessons for essential workers to be permitted, even if they do not yet have a test date.

"With proper health and safety guidelines, I would propose to consider allowing our essential workers to continue on with their lessons. These are the nurses, the doctors, the trainee paramedics that need to progress from learning to drive onto a test," said Unite's Darragh Dunne.