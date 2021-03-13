Driver theory test will be online 'some time in 2021'

Transport minister Eamon Ryan is unable to give a specific date for when learner drivers can do the test online
Driver theory test will be online 'some time in 2021'

Over 54,000 applicants are currently waiting to sit their driver theory test. 

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 17:30
Neil Michael

Transport minister Eamon Ryan is unable to say when people will be able to do their driver theory test (DTTs) online.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is currently running a pilot exercise to trial a system that could be used. However, the minister has conceded that rolling it out nationwide “will take time”.

No specific date

Cork East TD Seán Sherlock asked Mr Ryan when the theory tests will move online, but was not given a specific date.

Instead,  the minister said it would be some time “during 2021”.

He told Mr Sherlock in answer to a parliamentary question: “At the request of the Department, the RSA is working on a plan to roll out an online driver theory test service.

Online test has been trialled 

“It has been trialled on a pilot basis for those taking a theory test for trucks and buses during the months of December and January.

“The pilot is now being evaluated and the RSA is committed to extending the service for all theory test customers during 2021.

There will be a limit on the number of customers that can avail of the service during the initial rollout phase but the objective is that it should be an option for all theory test customers during later phases of the rollout, in line with enhancing access to public services.

“However, scaling up operations to facilitate higher numbers will take time to achieve.” 

Mr Sherlock said: “Despite announcements from Government TDs, there is still no definitive date for DTTs to be provided online.

Queue of 54,000 applicants

"Over 54,000 applicants are awaiting their DTT, and some have had multiple cancellations at this point.

We do know that a pilot scheme was implemented. We do know they're going through the learnings from the pilot scheme at present. But what we want is a time, a date, so that people can log on to their tests online and move on.

The Labour TD added: “Right now, there is no definitive date. “They're saying it's going to happen, but we need that date for the thousands of people out there.

“Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and Green Party representatives need to bring this pressure to bear on their respective ministers.

“It is going on far too long," Mr Sherlock said. 

Suspended until April 6

All driver theory tests are, according to the RSA website, suspended until April 6.

Theory test centres are currently closed because the Government has not classified the test as an essential service.

The test centres are due to reopen as part of Phase 2, which is currently arranged for June 8.

