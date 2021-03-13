Driver theory test will be online 'some time in 2021'

Transport minister Eamon Ryan is unable to say when people will be able to do their driver theory test (DTTs) online.
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is currently running a pilot exercise to trial a system that could be used. However, the minister has conceded that rolling it out nationwide “will take time”.
Cork East TD Seán Sherlock asked Mr Ryan when the theory tests will move online, but was not given a specific date.
Instead, the minister said it would be some time “during 2021”.
He told Mr Sherlock in answer to a parliamentary question: “At the request of the Department, the RSA is working on a plan to roll out an online driver theory test service.
“It has been trialled on a pilot basis for those taking a theory test for trucks and buses during the months of December and January.
“The pilot is now being evaluated and the RSA is committed to extending the service for all theory test customers during 2021.
“However, scaling up operations to facilitate higher numbers will take time to achieve.”
Mr Sherlock said: “Despite announcements from Government TDs, there is still no definitive date for DTTs to be provided online.
"Over 54,000 applicants are awaiting their DTT, and some have had multiple cancellations at this point.
The Labour TD added: “Right now, there is no definitive date. “They're saying it's going to happen, but we need that date for the thousands of people out there.
“Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and Green Party representatives need to bring this pressure to bear on their respective ministers.
“It is going on far too long," Mr Sherlock said.
All driver theory tests are, according to the RSA website, suspended until April 6.
Theory test centres are currently closed because the Government has not classified the test as an essential service.
The test centres are due to reopen as part of Phase 2, which is currently arranged for June 8.