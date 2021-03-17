GAA 'must deal with outstanding issues' before further development of Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh is considered

The GAA must deal with outstanding issues linked to the €100m revamp of Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh before further development of the stadium site is considered.

That was the view of several city councillors on Tuesday following confirmation that a dispute over a condition of planning for the stadium revamp, relating to special contribution charges for street lighting upgrades, has been referred to An Bórd Pleanála for a ruling – more than seven years since planning was granted.

It is understood the council requested a €700,000 payment but the GAA only offered €60,000, arguing it was “unreasonable” to require it to bear the full costs of extensive works outside the site.

But City Hall has argued that the revamped stadium would attract significant extra numbers into the area and €60,000 was “inadequate to ensure public lighting to the standard required to protect public safety”.

Despite extensive talks, there is still no agreement on the amount to be paid over.

Planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2014. Picture: Larry Cummins

The council has now confirmed the matter is in the hands of the planning appeals board.

Cork GAA has prepared "a robust and detailed submission" for the Bórd's consideration.

A source close to the process said the Bórd's decision, which will be binding, could be made within a matter of weeks, and the legacy issue resolved before any progress is made in relation to the new development plans.

This newspaper revealed that the GAA has asked Cork City Council for written approval to lodge a planning application for further development on public lands at the Blackrock end of the stadium, including additional car parking spaces.

The GAA source said it was important to stress that the proposed car park would address a deficiency in the provision of disabled parking spaces around the stadium, and would also benefit the public who use the area.

However, Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill said while some of the GAA's proposals are “low-impact” – including a museum, visitor centre, coffee shop and restaurant – the location proposed for a planned 120-space car park was "outrageous".

“It is also disingenuous to suggest that it will benefit Marina Park, the Marina walkway, and the disabled,” he said.

Fianna Fáil's Terry Shannon said he would be slow to support further development of the GAA campus until outstanding issues linked to the stadium revamp are resolved, and until written commitments are received from the GAA in relation to traffic management in the wider community.

Independent councillor Mick Finn, chairman of the senior hurling section of St Finbarr’s GAA Club, said while he supported the stadium revamp, he would be slow to support the latest proposals given the stadium’s context in the proposed Marina Park.

“The previous obligations must be met and until outstanding issues are resolved, there should be no consideration given to any future development,” he said.

The GAA got a fair crack of the whip in 2014 and it now needs to step up to the mark."

Following an oral hearing, An Bórd Pleanála gave the stadium revamp the green light, with 21 conditions, in November 2014.

The lack of street lighting in the area came into sharp focus after the revamped park hosted its first games under floodlights in early 2018, and fans had to leave the area in darkness. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Two conditions related to the payment of “special contributions” to the local authority.

The dispute centres on condition 20, which directed the developer to make a payment to the council towards street lighting improvements along Monahan Road, Centre Park Road, the Old Railway Line and the Marina.

The lack of street lighting in the area came into sharp focus after the revamped park hosted its first games under floodlights in early 2018, and fans had to leave the area in darkness.

Concert promoter Peter Aiken also had to hire dozens of mobile floodlights for the access roads for the Ed Sheeran and Rod Stewart gigs.