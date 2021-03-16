Cork GAA seeks further expansion of Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A GAA museum, visitor centre, coffee shop and licensed restaurant are key parts of plans for an expansion of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork City.

The GAA has asked Cork City Council for written approval to lodge a planning application for further development on public lands near the stadium.

The lands are currently a green area near the Blackrock end of the stadium close to the entrance to the Atlantic Pond.

The GAA wants to convert the green area to a parking zone with 124 spaces for use on match days, with coach parking for school and conference groups.

The proposed redevelopment features a new GAA museum, exhibition and visitor centre and licensed restaurants and café – all accessible from the main public concourse connecting to Marina Park. The gym, which is currently on the ground floor, would be moved to the first floor at the Blackrock end.

In further moves designed to assist the stadium financially, an internal stadium tour route will be developed as part of a new tourist attraction.

Cork GAA is also understood to be considering revising access to the stadium, rerouting access onto Monahan Road.

At the moment, there is a carpark adjacent to the stadium which is accessed from Centre Park Road. There are 193 parking spaces in the gated GAA carpark to the city end and north of the stadium. The Blackrock end has 65 car parking spaces and these are not currently gated.

The 45,000-seater stadium was re-opened in 2017 following a two-year redevelopment.

Since it reopened, the stadium has hosted several major concerts, including Ed Sheeran for three nights in 2018 and Rod Stewart in 2019. The Sheeran concerts were estimated to have made up to €1.4m for the Cork County Board.