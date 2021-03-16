Unease over large gatherings at The Lough in Cork city

A file on the matter is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions
Unease over large gatherings at The Lough in Cork city

Enjoying a drink amongst the large crowds which gathered at The Lough in Cork yesterday

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 21:19
Steven Heaney and Eoin English

Large gatherings of people at The Lough in Cork city have sparked calls for a localised policing plan for the popular southside amenity.

Despite repeated appeals from gardaí and political leaders for people not to gather over the St Patrick's Day festivities, groups of people congregated at The Lough and other public amenities during today's fine weather. 

A number of pubs in Cork and Dublin have been serving takeaway pints, against Government advice, with the warm spell drawing people into groups to drink in public plazas and parks. 

During a patrol of The Lough amenity on Cork city’s southside, gardaí seized a small quantity of alcohol this afternoon. 

Local Independent Cllr Mick Finn, who highlighted serious anti-social activity around The Lough during last summer's lockdown, said he has seen crowd numbers there increase steadily over the last week.

Gardai keeping an eye on the large crowds which gathered at The Lough in Cork yesterday

Gardai keeping an eye on the large crowds which gathered at The Lough in Cork yesterday

"It was a nightmare situation there last summer - crowds gathering, people drinking, people defecating and urinating in the adjoining lanes and in nearby gardens," he said.

"The fear now is that we are facing an earlier repeat this year of last summer's scenes.

"It's the only recreational space in that part of the city and lockdown has certainly increased usage. Perhaps the time has come for a specific policing plan for that area."

Gardaí seize bar equipment, beer kegs and suspected cocaine after raid on shebeen

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Dublin have launched an investigation after raiding a fully-equipped shebeen operating in Dun Laoghaire.

As a result of enquiries carried out as part of Operation Navigation, gardaí obtained a search warrant for a premises in Monkstown, following reports of a number of persons gathered there on Saturday, March 13.

Upon attending the scene, gardaí discovered a fully functional bar with a number of people inside. 

A number of beer taps, kegs, gas cylinders and other bar equipment were seized from the premises. Picture: Garda Info

A number of beer taps, kegs, gas cylinders and other bar equipment were seized from the premises. Picture: Garda Info

A number of beer taps, kegs, gas cylinders and other bar equipment were then seized, along with a small quantity of suspected cocaine. 

A man aged in his 20s was also arrested for public order offences. 

More in this section

Protected freshwater mussel delays council plans for 900 houses in Cork  Protected freshwater mussel delays council plans for 900 houses in Cork 
Fermoy flood defences protected more than 90 properties from damage Fermoy flood defences protected more than 90 properties from damage
Land Development Agency to open offices in Cork and Limerick Land Development Agency to open offices in Cork and Limerick
gardaishebeenplace: dublinplace: cork
Unease over large gatherings at The Lough in Cork city

Man, 60s, arrested in relation to criminal damage incidents at Cork graveyard

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 24
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices