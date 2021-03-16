Unease over large gatherings at The Lough in Cork city

Large gatherings of people at The Lough in Cork city have sparked calls for a localised policing plan for the popular southside amenity.

Despite repeated appeals from gardaí and political leaders for people not to gather over the St Patrick's Day festivities, groups of people congregated at The Lough and other public amenities during today's fine weather.

A number of pubs in Cork and Dublin have been serving takeaway pints, against Government advice, with the warm spell drawing people into groups to drink in public plazas and parks.

During a patrol of The Lough amenity on Cork city’s southside, gardaí seized a small quantity of alcohol this afternoon.

Local Independent Cllr Mick Finn, who highlighted serious anti-social activity around The Lough during last summer's lockdown, said he has seen crowd numbers there increase steadily over the last week.

Gardai keeping an eye on the large crowds which gathered at The Lough in Cork yesterday

"It was a nightmare situation there last summer - crowds gathering, people drinking, people defecating and urinating in the adjoining lanes and in nearby gardens," he said.

"The fear now is that we are facing an earlier repeat this year of last summer's scenes.

"It's the only recreational space in that part of the city and lockdown has certainly increased usage. Perhaps the time has come for a specific policing plan for that area."

Gardaí seize bar equipment, beer kegs and suspected cocaine after raid on shebeen

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Dublin have launched an investigation after raiding a fully-equipped shebeen operating in Dun Laoghaire.

As a result of enquiries carried out as part of Operation Navigation, gardaí obtained a search warrant for a premises in Monkstown, following reports of a number of persons gathered there on Saturday, March 13.

Upon attending the scene, gardaí discovered a fully functional bar with a number of people inside.

A number of beer taps, kegs, gas cylinders and other bar equipment were seized from the premises. Picture: Garda Info

A number of beer taps, kegs, gas cylinders and other bar equipment were then seized, along with a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

A man aged in his 20s was also arrested for public order offences.