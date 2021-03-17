Contact tracers set to make one-millionth call

Paul Reid said that almost four million tests completed in Ireland
Contact tracers set to make one-millionth call

“Contact tracing and public health management isn't always seen by everyone but a major part of our defences to date," said Paul Reid. 

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 13:49
Steve Neville

Contact tracers will make their one-millionth call to advice a close contact of Covid-19 today, the head of the HSE has said.

Paul Reid said on social media that almost four million tests completed in Ireland.

“Contact tracing and public health management isn't always seen by everyone but [it is] a major part of our defences to date.” 

 

Contact tracing sees people with a disease and their close contacts informed as to their status so they can isolate themselves and thus prevent the onward spread of infection.

There are around 800 contact tracers in the country at the moment.

On top of this, there are around 100 public health tracers who generally handle more complex cases.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed that more than 750,000 vaccines have been delivered to Ireland, as of March 14.

The majority of the 758,490 doses that have arrived in Ireland have been of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

Some 511,290 doses of the Pfizer jab have arrived here, along with 40,800 doses of the Moderna vaccines and 206,400 doses of the AstraZeneca jab.

Q&A: How does our contact tracing system work?

