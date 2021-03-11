Citizens’ Assembly to discuss gender-based violence in remote meeting

The Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality is set to discuss the topic of gender-based violence this weekend.

The Assembly will meet on Saturday and will also work to agree a ballot paper on care.

“The Citizens’ Assembly will come together online this weekend to consider the very important issue of Gender Based Violence and what needs to be done to prevent it and address the harm it causes,” said Chairperson Dr Catherine Day.

“Covid has shone even more of a spotlight on the prevalence and impact of gender-based and domestic violence which impacts the daily lives of so many in this country.

“We have brought together a range of relevant speakers to stimulate thought and conversation on the matter which will ultimately lead to a set of recommendations to be voted on in April and sent to the Oireachtas for consideration.

“We also hope to agree our ballot paper on care.”

Speakers will include Dr Monica O’Connor from UCD and Dr Pauline Cullen from Maynooth University.

Public sessions will be recorded and will be available to watch on Saturday on the Citizens’ Assembly website.

It comes as the disappearance and suspected murder of Sarah Everard in the UK has reignited a conversation about gender-based violence.

Speaking about the cases involving Ms Everard, Dr Cliona Sadlier, Executive Director of the Rape Crisis Network, said: “I think it touched a chord for a number of reasons.

“This is your example of [..] someone going about their daily life, and moving about in public in a way that all of us do and need to do.

"And really I suppose one of the questions was, 'What is the message being sent to women?'

"And the message being sent to women is the same message they've been getting for all their lives, which says the world is unsafe for them and we must shrink our world, to keep ourselves safer."