No new deaths were recorded by the HPSC yesterday
Covid-19: 30 deaths, 311 new cases confirmed in Ireland

30 new Covid related deaths have been confirmed by HPSC officials. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 17:35
Caitlín Griffin, Steven Heaney

30 new deaths and 311 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by officials from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of those deaths, 12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, four occurred in January and one more is under investigation.

Some 135 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick and 14 in Louth. The remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

There has been a total of 4,452 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. No new deaths were recorded by the HPSC yesterday.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 159 are men 
  • 149 are women 
  • 64% are under 45 years of age 
  • The median age is 34 years old

As of 8am today, 397 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU.

There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccines

Nphet confirmed that as of March 6, 523,069 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. 373,149 people have received their first dose, while 149,920 people have received their second.

Meanwhile, An Garda Síochána, the HSE, and the Department of Health say they have been notified of cases where members of the public, usually older people, have received suspect calls or text messages offering a Covid-19 vaccination.

Gardaí said they have been in contact with a number of people who received calls from someone claiming to be a health official offering them a fraudulent vaccination date.

Gardaí have urged members of the public to make contact with any vulnerable friends or family to raise awareness of these fraudulent calls and messages.

Covid-19 vaccine plan has changed 17 times due to supply shortfalls

Coronavirus - Tue Mar 9, 2021

