HSE head defends Covid-19 vaccine roll-out at Health Committee 

Pressure from Covid-19 is easing on the health services, and the HSE hopes to soon restore normal services, the head of the HSE told the Oireachtas Health Committee on Tuesday.

Paul Reid also defended the vaccine roll-out saying that Ireland is in the top five countries in Europe at this point for numbers vaccinated.

He said: “Thankfully, all major indicators of the disease are now trending downwards, although we remain alert to the impact of new variants of Covid-19.”

Looking at these indicators, he said up to March 7, a total of 223,219 cases and 4,422 deaths due to Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland. The 14-day incidence rate is now 172.3 per 100,000, down from almost 1,500 in mid-January.

On March 8, there were 419 people with Covid-19 in hospital and 103 receiving ICU care, he said.

This number dropped below 400 on Tuesday morning - the first time in over four months that this has happened.

Regarding the vaccine roll-out, he said there have been challenges but the programme is moving ahead.

He said: “Our ongoing planning and roll-out includes operating models for GPs, pharmacies and vaccination centres, alongside the corresponding ICT, infrastructure and recruitment mobilisation.

“Thirty-seven HSE vaccination centres are agreed and the required infrastructure is being finalised, with self-referral processes planned.

To date, over 2,000 recruitment applications had been received and an additional 9,702 healthcare professionals have completed Covid-19 vaccination training.

Most GPs have now received their first vaccine delivery, he said, catering for those in the community aged over 85.

“I am delighted to report that residents in Long Term Residential Care Facilities, front-line healthcare workers, and people over 85 years of age have largely received their first dose,” he said.

Mr Reid referred to the past year as a “challenging period” and stressed that the need to change plans remains central to the vaccine roll-out.

He updated the Committee on the HSE Antigen Working Group which is validating these tests for use in workplaces, having trialled them in healthcare settings and on a limited basis at meat plants.

Mr Reid said: “While we know it has been extremely difficult for everyone we are asking the public to stick with us over the coming weeks and continue to follow the public health guidance to help supress the spread of the virus.”