'Just hang up': Covid-19 vaccination scams targeting older people

The public is being warned about several Covid-19 vaccination scams targeting older people.

An Garda Síochána, the HSE, and the Department of Health say they have been notified of cases where members of the public, usually older people, have received suspect calls or text messages offering a Covid-19 vaccination.

Gardaí said they have been in contact with a number of people who received calls from someone claiming to be a health official offering them a fraudulent vaccination date.

The call receiver is then asked to provide specific personal details such as their name, PPS number, date of birth, and address.

Both the HSE and Department of Health have said that a person's GP remains the first point of contact on any scheduled Covid-19 vaccination.

Anyone who gets a call about vaccination dates that seems suspicious in any way should hang up immediately.

Scam texts

Gardaí said they are also aware of instances where scam text messages, purportedly from health officials, have been sent to elderly people in a bid to extract private information in a similar way.

It is not known if the calls and text messages come from the same source.

Anyone who receives a text like this has been asked to ignore and delete it. The HSE has stressed that it will never text someone seeking such information.

Gardaí have urged members of the public to make contact with any vulnerable friends or family to raise awareness of these fraudulent calls and messages.

The HSE, the Department of Health and An Garda Síochána have issued the following advice on the scam calls and texts:

The HSE will never text or call individuals to request payment for a Covid test or vaccine;

Your local GP will be the first point of contact about vaccination;

The Covid-19 vaccine is free and it is not available privately;

Never disclose private information over phone or via text message;

Do not give out your PPS number to anyone who makes unsolicited contact with you whether by phone or email;

The HSE will never text you and ask for your PPS number;

The HSE will never text you to request your home address;

Never give away personal data or disclose who you may live with or if you live alone;

If you receive such a call, just hang up.

Anyone who has mistakenly provided personal information to these scam calls and texts should report the matter to their local Garda station as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions or concerns relating to Covid testing or vaccination can contact the HSE directly.

Up-to-date information on the vaccine rollout and on which groups are currently being vaccinated can be found on the HSE's website.