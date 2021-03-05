HSE director general says AstraZeneca delays causing 'frustration and angst'

Paul Reid has said missed vaccine deadlines have been down to AstraZeneca and not the HSE
HSE director general says AstraZeneca delays causing 'frustration and angst'

HSE's Paul Reid said in relation to administering vaccines "We're getting them out when we get them." Photo: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 09:13
Vivienne Clarke and Caitlín Griffin

The director-general of the HSE Paul Reid has acknowledged there have been problems with the delivery of vaccines to “a small number of general practices”.

The reality was that the responsibility for the delay in deliveries and missed deadlines was down to AstraZeneca, not the HSE, he said.

“We’re getting them out when we get them,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The most vulnerable groups were being vaccinated and that was positive, but the AstraZeneca delivery delays were causing “frustration and angst,” he said.

Mr Reid said he accepted there were “some problems” with communications, but that problem was being addressed and communications would be strengthened.

“It’s about how we coordinate the schedule,” he explained. There were logistical complexities with some of the vaccines, but significant progress was being made."

Everything about this is down to the unpredictability of supply.

Mr Reid said he was cautious about making commitments on delivery dates. “Whatever is available we administer. If we get it we will use it.” 

The HSE are on track to miss the vaccine target for a second week in a row after the state failed to reach last week's target of administering 100,000 vaccines.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has blamed an undelivered consignment of 25,000 AstraZeneca vaccines for the failure to administer the targetted 100,000 vaccines to the public last week.

In other news, the number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals has fallen to its lowest level since December 29, dropping to 427.

Currently, there are 105 patients in intensive care with the virus, continuing a fall from the peak of 221 in January.

A further 462 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, along with 39 additional deaths.

Read More

Cork obstetrician says pregnancy complications linked to Covid-19 are 'very uncommon'

More in this section

Brexit UK confirms extension of grace period for parcels transiting to Northern Ireland
Single outbreak of Covid-19 among students led to more than 400 cases in over 200 households Single outbreak of Covid-19 among students led to more than 400 cases in over 200 households
Forty families to take action against up to 15 nursing homes Forty families to take action against up to 15 nursing homes
hsevaccine#covid-19
DENIS SCANNELL

Cork obstetrician says pregnancy complications linked to Covid-19 are 'very uncommon'

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices