Ireland will remain in Level 5 lockdown until April 5, Taoiseach confirms

Ireland will remain in Level 5 lockdown until April 5, the Taoiseach has confirmed this evening.

The Taoiseach paid tribute to those who have lost their lives to the virus before he began to set out the details of where the country is at the moment and where we will be going in the next number of weeks.

The Taoiseach said there will be a difference in the Level 5 restrictions going forward with the phased reopening of schools.

Schools will reopen in five phases beginning on March 1 when special schools, the youngest four years in primary schools and Leaving Cert return to the classroom.

The plan is to have all students back in schools by April 12.

The plan will also see the reopening of childcare start from March 8 and resumption of some non-Covid related health services.

There is no change to the current 5km travel restrictions.

People who are working from home currently must continue to do so.

The Pandemic Unemployment Scheme and the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme will be extended until June 30.

Mr Martin said that the plan is split into two periods - the period up until April 5 and the weeks following this.

It is hoped that by April 5 the government will seek to ease some restrictions on outdoor activities and meetings and extending the 5km limit.

Government hopes to have all students back in school by mid-April

Junior Infants to second class students and their teachers will return to their classrooms from Monday.

Full attendance for children in special schools is also to resume from Monday.

The Government is aiming to have all students back learning in classrooms by mid-April, subject to public health advice, under targets agreed on and approved by the Cabinet this Tuesday.

However, the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) has warned officials in the Department of Education that the union expects decisions on the return of further classes to be led by up-to-date public health advice.

In a statement, the union said that the Department of Education has informed it that Dr. Ronan Glynn, on behalf of NPHET, fully supports the return of the specified junior classes from March 1.

"Following a 50% decrease in the 14-day average of infection rates since February 1 and the lower reproduction rate of the virus, Nphet projects that the public health landscape is expected to improve further by next Monday."

The union has also secured a number of additional safety measures, including the publication of school-based testing and tracing reports, a public awareness campaign, and arrangements for high-risk and pregnant teachers.

"It should be noted that several issues raised by this union were not included in the latest proposals.

"Specifically, the provision of air ventilation monitors, face masks for pupils in senior classes and regular antigen testing, which the INTO sought, were not taken on board by the government."









Sinn Féin's Health Spokesman David Cullinane believes that is broadly the right approach.

"Obviously dates are important. I think what is more important is how we get there and what tools we have to ensure that we keep numbers low," said Mr Cullinane.

"Dates are important and they can be a timeframe and something that people can aim towards.

"It gives people hope and there will be some dates in this in relation to school reopenings."

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said there has to be enough in this evening's plan to give people hope. She said that a new strategy and approach would help as the public will is waining.

"I know that that would involve redoubling our efforts and understandably people do not want to do that. We have been in lockdown for a year, people are struggling, the next health crisis is a mental health one as a result of this.

"But if we have something to work for, I believe that we could and we would."