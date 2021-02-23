Extended period between vaccine doses should be considered, says UCD professor

Extending the period between doses of Covid vaccines should be considered to increase the numbers of people vaccinated.

That is the view of one leading health expert who says evidence is emerging of the significant protection afforded by just one shot.

Professor of Medicine at University College Dublin, Jack Lambert said the experience in other countries should be looked at.

"The UK and the data coming out of Israel is saying that it might be a good strategy if we have a shortage of vaccine," said Prof Lambert.

"We can get twice as many people vaccinated in a quick way and the light at the end of the tunnel is that we will get the numbers down when more people are vaccinated."

Meanwhile, an East Galway GP says the Covid vaccine roll out will not be affected despite a major fire at his practice this morning.

The medical centre in Ballygar which is on the Roscommon-Galway border was due to begin administering Covid-19 vaccines later this week.

However, a fire this morning has caused extensive damage to the centre.

Arrangements are now being made for injections to be administered at a nearby vacant nursing home so there won't be a delay to the roll-out.

Dr Martin Daly told Shannonside they are currently offering emergency services at the new location.

"It appears to be an accidental fire. We are very fortunate that we have the owner of an unused nursing home very close by who has allowed us to use the premises," said Dr Daly.

"We are currently setting up practice in that premises with the very kind help of the HSE.

"We are hoping to take our Covid vaccines on Thursday and we fully intend to give them to our over-85s on Saturday at this new site."