Beauty salon that reopened in breach of Level 5 restrictions ordered to close 

A Dublin beauty salon that reopened its doors today despite Level 5 restrictions has been ordered to close by gardaí.

Under level 5 restrictions beauty salons have been closed since December 31.

Christine McTiernan, who owns C and N Beauty Rooms in Balbriggan, said she made the decision to reopen her salon today for "survival."

“This is to support my family. I have to pay my bills. I have to put food on the table. I have to pay my rent.”

“I do this for survival and for nothing else.”

Ms McTiernan said she has received “a huge amount of positive messages and well wishes” from those in the Balbriggan community and from the country as a whole.

“I operate my business to the highest health and safety standards set out by the HSE. I will continue to do everything possible to protect my customers and staff.”

The salon began welcoming clients from 10.30am this morning, with a receptionist operating the phones confirming that clients were happily booking appointments for the coming days.

According to Ms McTiernan, the Constitution recognizes her right “to earn a living to provide for my family. I need to earn a living to pay me bills.”

Earlier today, she said she wanted to put all Gardaí on notice that the right she is exercising “they have sworn to uphold.”

According to reports on Newstalk, Ms McTiernan would not allow gardaí into her premises upon their arrival this lunchtime but handed them a statement explaining why she had reopened.

In a statement, the Gardaí confirmed they attended a retail premises on Dublin St in Balbriggan today and "are investigating alleged breaches of public health regulations."

"In respect of regulations, which are declared to be Penal Regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, An Garda Síochána continue to adopt the approach of the Four Es which see Gardaí engage, explain, encourage, and as a last resort, enforce."

"Where Gardaí find potential breaches of the public health regulations advices of the DPP will be sought or Fixed Payment Notices will be issued where appropriate."