Cork café owner calls on Taoiseach to show 'leadership' and fix 'communication shambles'

The owner of a Cork café has written an open letter to Micheál Martin calling for the Taoiseach to show “leadership” and correct the Government’s “communication shambles.”

Richard Jacob, who owns Idaho café in the city centre, kept his business closed for about nine months last year.

Mr Jacob, who said he closed his doors before he was directed to last year, wrote that he understood the need to keep fellow citizens safe and the seriousness of the pandemic.

“We don’t understand why 5,600 people flew into Ireland from countries on Covid warning lists last month.”

“We don’t understand why you still haven’t worked out a quarantine plan.”

“We don’t understand the communication shambles.”

“We don’t understand the contempt that you show to half a million people.”

“All we ask of you, is leadership, We don’t expect dynamism, just leadership.”

Mr Jacob criticised what he called the “communication shambles” and urged the Taoiseach not to allow managers, chefs and floor staff “to find out through leaks and whispers to journalists that they are now part of the long-term unemployed.”

Mr Jacob said that there are nearly half a million people who remain out of work across the country and called on Mr Martin to get ministers and advisers together to ”form a cogent plan, go on national television, look us in the eye and tell us what it is and why we are doing it.”

“There are 480,000 people unemployed because of this pandemic, 150,000 of those, in hospitality,” Jacobs wrote.

“This morning, nearly half a million retail workers, musicians, hotel managers and former taxpayers are waiting, waiting for you to lead.”

“Waiting for you to tell us that there is a plan.”