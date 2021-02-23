Cork escapes major hammering but further surges expected this evening

Cork may have had a close escape overnight and today with the deluge of rain not causing any significant property damage, but cannot rest on its laurels with another surge expected this evening.

That is according to Cork City Council’s director of operations and services, David Joyce, who told the Irish Examiner that with all the focus on rain levels over the past 24 hours, the strength of the winds was now a concern.

As power outages pepper areas of the city and county, Mr Joyce said that river waters were beginning to recede for the morning and afternoon, but that people should hold the line with their caution and preparations until tonight, with a similar event taking place.

“We had significant road flooding between 4am and 6am this morning. That has now passed as the rain has died down and the river levels have begun to recede. We expect a similar type of event between 7pm and 10pm this evening.

“Like this morning, we don’t expect property damage this evening, but we do expect there to be significant issues in relation to roads and conditions, whether they be closed then, or the ones that are closed today remain that way.

“Any roads we can open up will be done, but there will be some road closures until tomorrow,” Mr Joyce said.

Between 7pm and 10pm, localised surface water will accumulate due to heavy rain and rivers bursting their banks, he added.

More powerful than expected winds were now of concern to council and emergency services, with trees being felled and power outages throughout the city and county.

“There are a number of trees down across the city. We had been focusing on water but people must realise there is actually a yellow wind warning in place for Cork until 6pm. The wind strength has picked up throughout the morning and is gusting quite strongly.

“We would ask people to be very cautious. Where there are trees down, we are tackling them, but you may have a back road that isn’t reported to us yet. Trees or tree branches are a danger. The ground is saturated at present, so is very soft, which means tree roots becoming loosened during the strong gales,” Mr Joyce said.

People could combat the dangers by being ultra-cautious while driving, keeping eyes peeled at all times, and slowing down to avoid aquaplaning, he added.

Sandbags and gel bags can be collected from Anglesea Terrace and Tramore Valley Civic Amenity Site.

If you are based in Cork City and want to report an issue, you can contact Cork City Council’s Customer Service Unit at 021 492 4000 from 9am-5pm or the council's out-of-hours emergency number at 021 496 6512.

For those in Cork county, fallen trees, flooding, and road damage should be reported to the council’s emergency out-of-hours number at 021 4800048.