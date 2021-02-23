'There is still a long way to go': Cork warned to stay on high alert over flooding risk

The first casualties of the onslaught of rain in Cork this morning were almost 3,000 homes in the Douglas area, which lost power during the night.

The ESB fault line reported that the homes lost power around 4am, but that its engineers continued to work on the fault, and that it was on course to be restored after 5am.

By 6.30am, just 20 homes were left in the dark, according to the ESB, with an estimated restoration after 8am.

Otherwise, ominous surface flooding had been gathering since around 8pm on Tuesday, in flood-prone areas such as Blackpool and the Carrigrohane Road, and by midnight had proved to be enough for cars to get stuck or be at risk of aquaplaning if sensible precautions were not taken.

A status orange rainfall warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford until 9pm, with up to 80mm forecast to fall in places.

Cork City Council director of services David Joyce warned those who thought that the worst of the rainstorm was over during the night to stay alert.

“This is early days, and while the rain wasn’t as heavy overnight as what it could have been, there is still a long way to go. We would urge people to take as many precautions to protect themselves as possible,” he said.

Cork City is at risk of serious flooding, with city council officials saying this will be a 48-hour event.

The new water ring defences , which were placed around the County in preparation for the expected floods at the Carrigrohane road

City council crews have been working through the night to fight localised outbreaks and danger spots, with road closures such as Cloghroe and the Lee Road necessary, and areas such as Inchagaggin Lane and the Carrigrohane Road being monitored closely.

Mr Joyce said water levels in the Shournagh tributary of the River Lee were rising rapidly and could pose a significant risk.

Sandbags and gel bags can be collected from Anglesea Terrace and Tramore Valley Civic Amenity Site from 8am this morning.

Director of Roads at Cork County Council, Padraig Barrett, says its crews have been working through the night finalising flood defences.

"So we've pumps on standby in Bantry, Dumnamway, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Roscarbery, Bandon and in Midleton.

"In North Cork, on the Blackwater River, the flood defences have been erected in Mallow to mode three and in Fermoy to mode seven which are the highest levels in both towns, so that's an unprecedented move."

A similar status yellow alert is in place across the rest of the country, while there's eight counties under a wind warning.