Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine no longer needs ultra-cold storage

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have announced their Covid-19 vaccine no longer needs to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, potentially paving the way for distribution to be dramatically expanded to doctors’ practices and pharmacies.

In a statement, the companies announced they have submitted new data to the US regulator which show the jab can be kept at normal medical freezer temperatures of minus 15 degrees to minus 25 degrees for up to two weeks.