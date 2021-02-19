Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine no longer needs ultra-cold storage

Jab can be kept at normal medical freezer temperatures of minus 15 degrees to minus 25 degrees.
Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 16:40
Nicole Glennon

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have announced their Covid-19 vaccine no longer needs to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, potentially paving the way for distribution to be dramatically expanded to doctors’ practices and pharmacies.

In a statement, the companies announced they have submitted new data to the US regulator which show the jab can be kept at normal medical freezer temperatures of minus 15 degrees to minus 25 degrees for up to two weeks.

Currently, the vaccine must be stored in an ultra-cold freezer at temperatures between minus 80 degrees and minus 60 degrees and must be shipped in ultra-cold containers.

“The data submitted may facilitate the handling of our vaccine in pharmacies and provide vaccination centers an even greater flexibility,” Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech said.

Mr Sahin also said they intend to continue to leverage their expertise to develop potential new formulations that could make the vaccine even easier to transport and use. 

As additional stability data are obtained, Pfizer and BioNTech said they anticipate the shelf life and/or expiration date could be extended, and alternate short-term temperature storage may be considered.

Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer said the company has been continuously performing stability studies to support the production of the vaccine at commercial scale with the goal of making the vaccine “as accessible as possible for healthcare providers and people across the U.S. and around the world.”

Earlier today, a new study showed that the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination is 85% effective against coronavirus infection between two and four weeks after inoculation.

